Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Takes Key Step Towards Major Climate Action

nrdc.org
 8 days ago

HARRISBURG, PA -- Pennsylvania took another key step in joining a multistate climate initiative to slash carbon emissions. The Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) voted today to approve a proposed CO2 Budget Trading Program regulation that will limit carbon dioxide emissions from Pennsylvania’s power sector and allow the state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The Office of Attorney General has thirty days to review the legality of the IRRC’s regulations and Pennsylvania's General Assembly could adopt a resolution to oppose the regulations.

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Prosperity, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Irrc#Nrdc#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy