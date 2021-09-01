Pennsylvania Takes Key Step Towards Major Climate Action

HARRISBURG, PA -- Pennsylvania took another key step in joining a multistate climate initiative to slash carbon emissions. The Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) voted today to approve a proposed CO2 Budget Trading Program regulation that will limit carbon dioxide emissions from Pennsylvania’s power sector and allow the state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The Office of Attorney General has thirty days to review the legality of the IRRC’s regulations and Pennsylvania's General Assembly could adopt a resolution to oppose the regulations.