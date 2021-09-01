Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

New Tesla Roadster Coming In 2023*

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Semi and Tesla Cybertruck are postponed until 2022, but how about the second-generation Tesla Roadster that was recently displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles?. Well, according to the latest update from Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, the new Roadster should enter the market in 2023. It...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Roadster#Tesla Motors#The Tesla Semi#The Tesla Model S Plaid#Tesla Semi 2022#N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's New $25k Car Won't Be Called Model 2

Love him or hate him, Elon Musk deserves credit as a pioneer of battery electric vehicles. His wild claims may have often proven farcical, his timelines more than a little erratic, and Tesla's build quality definitely suspect at times, but Tesla has thrust the EV into the mainstream unlike any other brand in the world. Still, the biggest problem facing global EV adoption is price. Running costs may be low, but purchase prices aren't, which is why Tesla is working towards a $25k model that will make EVs more accessible to the masses than its current cheapest offering - the Model 3.
Economytechacrobat.com

Tesla Cybertruck is delayed again: here’s why

As we all know that thanks to Covid-19, the last year has been a pretty incubus for the majority of those industrialists who have been making attempts to launch new products into the market. Tesla is also one of these manufacturers because 2021 has been especially difficult for the tech giant.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Will Likely Beat Tesla Cybertruck To Market

When the Tesla Cybertruck was revealed back in 2019, CEO Elon Musk said that the all-electric pickup would launch by the end of 2021. However, many have had their doubts about this claim, especially since Tesla’s new Gigafactory Texas – where the Cybertruck will be built – is still under construction, and that plant will also build the Model Y once it’s operational. Secondly, the Cybertruck will utilize Tesla’s new 4680 battery cells, which are currently supply-constrained. That’s why it came as no surprise, as Ford Authority reported last month, that the Cybertruck was recently delayed to 2022, and now, it’s been pushed back even further, making it very likely that the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will beat it to market.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla FSD Beta 9.2 completes scenic Yosemite drive with ease

Elon Musk might think that Tesla’s FSD Beta 9.2 is not really that great considering the improvements that would be coming to V10 later this week, but the current iteration of the advanced driver-assist system is nothing short of amazing nonetheless. This was highlighted in a recently shared video showing a Tesla Model X with FSD Beta 9.2 driving to Yosemite with ease.
Carstorquenews.com

The Tesla Robovan - A Van Designed for Those With Disabilities

We heard that Elon Musk was mentioning the Tesla van - a robovan, that would be designed to be convenient for those having disabilities and solar charging. This was at an all-hands meeting at Tesla recently. The Tesla Van. Elon Musk has given some perspective on the Tesla van over...
Economythedetroitbureau.com

Tesla CEO Musk Calls Full Self-Driving “Not Great”

A humble Elon Musk? It’s a rarity, but that’s what took to Twitter Aug. 23, describing his own company’s latest version of Full Self-Driving beta as “not great imo” after it got a positive review from industry expert Sandy Munro. “FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great, imo, but Autopilot/AI...
Carsinsideevs.com

"Concerned Resident" Unplugs Tesla Model 3 Over Fire Fears

Electric vehicle sales have taken off in recent years, but there are still people who don’t really understand how they work and what they’re about. The most common reaction to something people don’t understand is fear, and that’s exactly the emotion that drove a “concerned resident” to unplug a Tesla Model 3 from a residential parking garage. The “good samaritan” was apparently worried because “overcharging in this heat will blow up this battery.”
BusinessMySanAntonio

The new Tesla would arrive in 2023 with a price of 25 thousand dollars and without pedals or steering wheel

Like The Jetsons, Tesla's new vehicle would have no steering wheel or pedals. Elon Musk , CEO and founder of the automaker, said he expects the new model to be ready in 2023. It would be the 'Tesla Model 2', an electric car that would cost 25 thousand dollars (approximately 497,320 Mexican pesos). According to the Electrek media, the billionaire expressed in a meeting with his team that he aimed to start the production of this car in 2023.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla’s $25k car gets update on its final name, options, and potential release date

During a recent all-hands meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk provided some updates on one of the company’s most ambitious vehicles yet: the ~$25,000 compact car. As per information shared by individuals familiar with the items discussed in the meeting, Musk clarified that the upcoming vehicle would not be named the “Model 2,” but it could be a car designed for Full Self-Driving with no steering wheel or physical pedals.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) Delays Cybertruck to Late 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk confirmed yesterday that the Cybertruck has been delayed until late 2022. On a company-wide call with employees, reportedly held yesterday, Musk gave an update on Tesla’s production plans for the Cybertruck, confirming the delay. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, they said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021.
CarsTechCrunch

Elon Musk warns the Tesla Roadster might not ship until at least 2023

Igor Bonifacic is a contributing writer at Engadget. Tesla first announced its next-generation Roadster in 2017. Back then, the company expected to debut the car sometime last year. 2020 came and went without Tesla sharing much information on the supercar. Then, at the start of the year, Musk said production on the Roadster would start in 2022. Whether the car will make its new date is a big if. The global chip shortage that delayed the Tesla Semi is expected to continue until 2023, and Musk’s tweet hints at the possibility of further delays.
Carsluxurylaunches.com

You will have to wait some more for the worlds quickest car – Tesla Roadster has been delayed again, this time to 2023

Are you one of those who put in a whopping $50,000 deposit to reserve a Tesla Roadster? If yes, then there’s some bad news. The second-generation Tesla Roadster has been delayed yet again. Originally announced to ship by 2020, the electric sports car won’t come any time before 2023 – as confirmed by Elon Musk, himself. The American EV manufacturer doesn’t have a PR department for quite a while now, which means most of the updates are given by the company’s billionaire CEO via Twitter. Strangely enough, the noise around the Tesla Roadster and the Cybertruck has died down over the last year or so. However, Elon announced the Roadster’s production debut has been pushed back to 2023 while replying to a Tweet.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid with “Track Pack” returns to the Nürburgring to test its limits

Following an incident last month which involved a crash at the Klostertalkurve section of the Nürburgring, the Tesla Model S Plaid has returned to the iconic 12.94-mile track to push its limits once more. Footage of the large four-door premium sedan ripping through the Nürburgring anew shows that Tesla is determined to set an official lap time for its flagship sedan in the near future.
Economyteslarati.com

Tesla “Robo Van” will be a people carrier with a noble purpose

Tesla may already have a lot of projects on its plate, but the company still appears to be exploring other projects for its product lineup in the future. Among these is a “Robo Van” that’s optimized to transport people with disabilities, among others. References to the Tesla “Robo Van” were...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model Y SR: Ownership Update After 13,000 Miles

The Standard Range Tesla Model Y is something of an enigma. Originally announced at the full Model Y reveal back in March 2019, it was then cancelled ahead of production in 2020. Then, in January 2021, it suddenly became available only for it to be removed from Tesla’s site a month later. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s issue with the Standard Range Y has always been its 244 mile EPA range, which he believes does not meet the “Tesla standard of excellence”. That said, those in the US can still order a SR Model Y today, but only over the phone or in person at a Tesla showroom. Interestingly, in China and Hong Kong you can order a Model Y SR online – but nowhere else.
Carsinsideevs.com

Report: Elon Musk Says $25K Car Coming In 2023, Maybe No Steering Wheel

We already knew Tesla was planning to follow through with its $25,000 compact car, but there were few details. When is it coming? What will it be called? Will it have the latest and greatest Tesla technology, or be watered down for affordability?. Some folks claim to have sources inside...

Comments / 0

Community Policy