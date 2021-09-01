New Tesla Roadster Coming In 2023*

When the Tesla Cybertruck was revealed back in 2019, CEO Elon Musk said that the all-electric pickup would launch by the end of 2021. However, many have had their doubts about this claim, especially since Tesla’s new Gigafactory Texas – where the Cybertruck will be built – is still under construction, and that plant will also build the Model Y once it’s operational. Secondly, the Cybertruck will utilize Tesla’s new 4680 battery cells, which are currently supply-constrained. That’s why it came as no surprise, as Ford Authority reported last month, that the Cybertruck was recently delayed to 2022, and now, it’s been pushed back even further, making it very likely that the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will beat it to market.