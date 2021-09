The new New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, has made to appointments to her staff. They are:. Karen Persichilli Keogh as Secretary to the Governor. Keogh served on then-Senator Hillary Clinton's senior staff as New York State Director and campaign manager for her successful 2006 Senate re-election. She also managed U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's transition from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate and served as a senior political advisor to Mayor Michael Bloomberg's 2009 campaign. She most recently served as the Head of Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.