Known For Its Homemade Pasta, It’s No Wonder That Broders’ Pasta Bar In Minnesota Was Just Named Best Italian Spot In The State
What’s your favorite Italian restaurant? If you’re like many Minnesotans, you count Broders’ Pasta Bar among your favorites. This charming spot is known for its amazing food and lovely atmosphere. In fact, it’s so good that it was recently named the best Italian restaurant in Minnesota. For more information about Broders’ and its mouthwatering Italian food, read on below:
This beautiful restaurant is a must-stop for Minnesota pasta lovers. You'll easily see why it was named the best in the state!
Address: Broders' Pasta Bar, 5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA
