Known For Its Homemade Pasta, It’s No Wonder That Broders’ Pasta Bar In Minnesota Was Just Named Best Italian Spot In The State

What’s your favorite Italian restaurant? If you’re like many Minnesotans, you count Broders’ Pasta Bar among your favorites. This charming spot is known for its amazing food and lovely atmosphere. In fact, it’s so good that it was recently named the best Italian restaurant in Minnesota. For more information about Broders’ and its mouthwatering Italian food, read on below:

Broders' Pasta Bar is a popular Italian restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They're known for their delicious pastas, many of which are housemade.

The restaurant has a beautiful, airy atmosphere. The dining area has plenty of seating, so you'll never have to wait long to be seated - even if the place is extra busy.

If you'd prefer to dine al fresco, you're in luck. Broders' Pasta Bar has one of the prettiest patios in Minneapolis. It's surrounded by lush plants with plenty of shady areas. You won't want to be anywhere else!

As for the food, everything on the menu at Broders' is absolutely fantastic. You'll find your old Italian favorites here as well as plenty of other dishes to try.

You can't go wrong with a classic fettuccine or spaghetti. They're made with fresh ingredients and packed with flavor. The restaurant also serves up a fantastic risotto.

You'll enjoy the plentiful seafood options here, including delicious shrimp and clam dishes. Paired wit delicious sauces and mouthwatering pastas, there's nothing better!

As an added bonus, Broders' also has a great selection of Italian desserts. Top of your meal with panna cotta, tiramisu, and more!

This beautiful restaurant is a must-stop for Minnesota pasta lovers. You’ll easily see why it was named the best in the state! For more information about Broders’ Pasta Bar, including hours, menus, and takeout options, visit their website and Facebook page. And if you’re curious about other great Minnesota Italian restaurants, check out a list of some of our favorites here.

Address: Broders' Pasta Bar, 5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA