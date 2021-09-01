Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Known For Its Homemade Pasta, It’s No Wonder That Broders’ Pasta Bar In Minnesota Was Just Named Best Italian Spot In The State

By Betsy Rathburn
Posted by 
Only In Minnesota
Only In Minnesota
 5 days ago

What’s your favorite Italian restaurant? If you’re like many Minnesotans, you count Broders’ Pasta Bar among your favorites. This charming spot is known for its amazing food and lovely atmosphere. In fact, it’s so good that it was recently named the best Italian restaurant in Minnesota. For more information about Broders’ and its mouthwatering Italian food, read on below:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPgsK_0bjxU6GB00
Broders' Pasta Bar is a popular Italian restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They're known for their delicious pastas, many of which are housemade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYJsP_0bjxU6GB00
The restaurant has a beautiful, airy atmosphere. The dining area has plenty of seating, so you'll never have to wait long to be seated - even if the place is extra busy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Hpth_0bjxU6GB00
If you'd prefer to dine al fresco, you're in luck. Broders' Pasta Bar has one of the prettiest patios in Minneapolis. It's surrounded by lush plants with plenty of shady areas. You won't want to be anywhere else!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v25Ax_0bjxU6GB00
As for the food, everything on the menu at Broders' is absolutely fantastic. You'll find your old Italian favorites here as well as plenty of other dishes to try.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVPqX_0bjxU6GB00
You can't go wrong with a classic fettuccine or spaghetti. They're made with fresh ingredients and packed with flavor. The restaurant also serves up a fantastic risotto.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btuEU_0bjxU6GB00
You'll enjoy the plentiful seafood options here, including delicious shrimp and clam dishes. Paired wit delicious sauces and mouthwatering pastas, there's nothing better!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVNWK_0bjxU6GB00
As an added bonus, Broders' also has a great selection of Italian desserts. Top of your meal with panna cotta, tiramisu, and more!

This beautiful restaurant is a must-stop for Minnesota pasta lovers. You’ll easily see why it was named the best in the state! For more information about Broders’ Pasta Bar, including hours, menus, and takeout options, visit their website and Facebook page. And if you’re curious about other great Minnesota Italian restaurants, check out a list of some of our favorites here.

Address: Broders' Pasta Bar, 5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA

Comments / 0

Only In Minnesota

Only In Minnesota

2K+
Followers
432
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Minnesota is for people who LOVE the land of 1,000 lakes. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Food Drink#Minnesotans#Facebook#Minnesota Italian#Pasta Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Fun Yard Games, Great Food, And Outstanding Bloody Marys Await At Cozzie’s Tavern And Grill In Minnesota

It’s always fun to find a restaurant and bar that also serves as a gathering place for fun activities. In the past, we’ve covered places like Bryant Lake Bowl and Can Can Wonderland. And today, we want to add another fun spot to your to-visit list. Cozzie’s Tavern and Grill is a popular spot in the Stillwater area where you can get tasty food and great drinks as you play fun lawn games. It’s a great place for a night out, and we think it’s a must-visit spot for those looking for a bit of fun. Read on below to learn more about all that you’ll find at Cozzie’s.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Hike, Camp, And See Native Animals With A Trip To Oxbow Park And Zollman Zoo In Rochester, Minnesota

No matter which part of Minnesota you’re from, you probably know about Como Zoo and the Minnesota Zoo. You’ve likely even visited these zoos yourself. But there are other, lesser-known zoos to check out as well! One in particular that we think is worth exploring happens to be a park as well as a zoo. When you visit Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo in Rochester, Minnesota, you’ll find plenty of interesting activities and animals. We highly recommend planning a visit to this fun spot!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Immerse Yourself In Nature Along A Rare Forest Bathing Trail In Minnesota’s Silverwood Park

Have you ever heard of forest bathing? Despite how it sounds, it does not involve soaping up in the middle of the woods. Forest bathing is the practice of immersing oneself in the forest atmosphere, a concept that first found a foothold in Japan in the 1980s. Forest bathers put away their phones and other […] The post Immerse Yourself In Nature Along A Rare Forest Bathing Trail In Minnesota’s Silverwood Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Oberg Lake Is A Beautiful Lake Nestled In The Minnesota Mountains

Did you know that Minnesota has its own mountain range? Not many people know about them, but the Sawtooth Mountains are a low-lying mountain range in northern Minnesota. It’s not the Rockies or even the Appalachians, but the range has a beauty all its own. One major attraction is nestled in between the sawtooth-shaped hills. It’s a gorgeous lake that looks beautiful in every season and is easy to see via a scenic mountain trail. Sound good? Read on below to learn more.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Open Since 1895, Minnesota’s Cottagewood General Store Is Still A Charming Place To Snack And Shop After Over 100 Years

Minnesota is full of history! Historic sites are all around the state, from abandoned buildings to mill ruins and beyond. Today, we want to introduce a historic spot that has stood the test of time. Cottagewood General Store was built in 1895, and it’s still central to its community today. Read on below to venture to Deephaven, Minnesota, where this more than 100-year-old general store continues to draw in visitors:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

For More Than 30 Years, Family-Owned Raphael’s Bakery In Minnesota Has Been Serving Great Donuts, Rolls, And More

What is your favorite Minnesota bakery? If you live in the Rush City area, it might be Rush City Bakery. If you live in Duluth, Positively 3rd Street might rank high. And if you’re in or around Bemidji, Raphael’s Bakery is certainly a contender. This family-owned bakery has been around for more than 30 years, and they still crank out fresh-baked goodies daily. You can even stop in for a full breakfast or lunch! If that sounds good to you, read on below to learn more about this fantastic spot.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Add A Dose Of Whimsy To Your Life With A Trip To Wisteria Twig, A Minnesota Tea Room That Is Full Of Charm

Charming restaurants abound in the Land of 10,000 Lakes! In every region, there’s at least one cute place to try. For example, the Iron Range is home to the Whistling Bird, a tropical restaurant. All over Minnesota’s lake country, you’ll find colorful Zorbaz locations right on the water. And in the southeast, you’ll find a charming little spot called the Wisteria Twig. It’s a tea room and cafe in Red Wing, Minnesota, and it’s the perfect stop for those who enjoy dining in a whimsical setting. Read on below to learn more:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

11 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Minnesota In The Early 1900s

We are more than 100 years removed from the early 1900s. Life has changed dramatically, from technology to politics to fashion and medicine. But it is still fun to look back on what life was like a century ago. What did people do for fun? What did work look like? How have cities grown? Below, you’ll find 12 historic photos that might help you answer those questions and more. Read on to learn a bit about Minnesota history!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

With A Beautiful Garden And Outstanding Food, Duluth’s New Scenic Cafe Is A Must-Visit Spot On Minnesota’s North Shore

Duluth, Minnesota, is home to countless delicious restaurants. In the past, we’ve sung praises for Canal Park Brewing Company, Va Bene, and Duluth Grill. But there are plenty of other notable eateries that are worthy of a stop. One favorite of many is a little spot called New Scenic Cafe. This scrumptious cafe is not only beautiful – it has a garden eating area with a water view – but it’s delicious, too. Fresh food in a gorgeous setting awaits when you visit this Duluth mainstay. Read on below to learn more:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

The Rushing Waterfall And Crumbling Ruins At Minnesota’s Vermillion Falls Park Are Worthy Of A Journey To See Them

Minnesota is a place where nature’s beauty and historical sites often combine! For example, there’s an old quarry nestled within Banning State Park. An abandoned lighthouse still stands on Duluth’s Park Point. And places like Mill City Museum offer river views alongside old mill ruins. The attraction we’d like to introduce today is equally as beautiful – and as historic – as the aforementioned places. This one is in Hastings, Minnesota, nestled on the Vermillion River. Read on below to learn about the rushing waterfall and crumbling ruins at beautiful Vermillion Falls Park:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

A Minnesota Hidden Gem, Glendalough State Park’s Lakes, Prairies, And Beach Will Completely Enchant You

Being that Minnesota has more than 60 state parks, there’s bound to be a hidden gem or two. In the past, we’ve introduced overlooked parks such as Bear Head Lake State Park near Ely or Buffalo River State Park in the northwest. But there are still many other lesser-known state parks that are well worth visiting. It may not be as popular as Gooseberry Falls or Fort Snelling, but Glendalough State Park’s lakes, prairies, and beach will impress you all the same. Read on below to learn more about this beautiful park:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Disguised As An Old Hardware Store, This Secret Speakeasy Is A Minnesota Hidden Gem

Here in Minnesota, there are many special places to grab a drink. For example, Neumann’s Bar is the oldest bar in the entire state, and Moscow on the Hill serves up specially infused vodkas. These are well-known spots, but what if you’re looking for something a bit more secret? It doesn’t get more low-key than a speakeasy! Luckily, there are a few to try in Minnesota, including the one we’d like to introduce today. The Anoka Hardware Store, a secret speakeasy in Anoka, Minnesota, is a true hidden gem. Stop in for craft cocktails in a moody 1920s setting. Check it out:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Defeat of Jesse James Days In Minnesota Is Back For Another Year Of Fun & Festivities

The Land of 10,000 Lakes has plenty of fun events! Small towns and large cities alike hold local fairs and food festivals. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a trip to the Minnesota State Fair. Today, we want to introduce one of our favorite Minnesota festivals that happens to be one of the most unique events you’ll find anywhere. It’s been held since 1948 to celebrate one of the most famous historical events in the city’s history. Read on below to learn more about the events, festivities, and historic reenactments that you’ll find at Defeat of Jesse James Days in Northfield, Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

In Small-Town Minnesota, 2nd Street Cafe Is Known For Its Friendly Service, Fun Setting, And Fantastic Food

Small-town Minnesota doesn’t get as much attention as the state’s more populated places. But that doesn’t mean Minnesota’s small towns aren’t full of great places to eat! In fact, some of the best eateries in the state are found in small towns. Not only do they serve up great food, but they do it with friendly service that you don’t always get in the big cities. Next time you’re near Ortonville, Minnesota, consider paying a visit to one of the town’s most popular restaurants. Known for its friendly service, fun setting, and fantastic food, 2nd Street Cafe is a small-town restaurant with big flavor. Take a look:
KidsPosted by
Only In Minnesota

Kids Will Love Testing Their Skills At Schaper Park, A Minnesota Playground With An Impossibly Fun Obstacle Course

Sometimes, there’s nothing more fun for kids than running around a playground. And it’s fun for adults, too! After all, playgrounds provide free entertainment that kids love. What better way to get them to burn up energy while you cheer them on from the sidelines? In Golden Valley, Minnesota, there’s one playground where those cheers […] The post Kids Will Love Testing Their Skills At Schaper Park, A Minnesota Playground With An Impossibly Fun Obstacle Course appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Inches From The Water, This Minnesota Cabin Is The Ultimate Lakeside Retreat

There’s nothing like a lakeside getaway. Luckily for Minnesotans, we have more than 10,000 lakes to choose from! Though big lakes such as Superior and Vermilion are at the top of the list for many Minnesota travelers, there are plenty of smaller lakes to choose from as well. In fact, if you’re looking for a truly remote getaway, these small lakes make for the best destinations! One in particular, a beautiful Airbnb cabin steps away from Late Mitawan in the Superior National Forest, is the ultimate lakeside retreat in Minnesota. If that sounds good to you, read on below to learn more:
LifestylePosted by
Only In Minnesota

The Best Kayaking Lake In Minnesota Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there are literally endless possibilities for lake kayaking. It would take 30 years to kayak a different lake every day. But there are some that stand out above others. Lake Superior is an obvious kayak lake, but its choppy waters mean it could be a risky choice for novice kayakers. Other big lakes, like Rainy Lake, are calmer. But its a huge expanse and many could be intimidating to navigate. That’s why we think the best kayaking lake in Minnesota is one you may have never heard of. North Hegman Lake is a small lake in the Boundary Waters that holds an amazing piece of history. It’s a must for kayakers! Read on below to learn more:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, New Ulm Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Minnesota

When it comes to Minnesota’s towns and cities, no two are exactly alike. No matter which direction you travel in, you’re bound to find a unique place with plenty of fun attractions to explore. In the past, we’ve covered some of our favorite unique towns, such as Lanesboro and Lindstrom. But those two barely scratch the surface of interesting towns in Minnesota. Today, we want to introduce New Ulm, Minnesota. It is not only one of the coolest towns in Minnesota, but it is also one of the most unique in the country! Read on below to learn more about this special place:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 9 Hidden Minnesota Spots

Summertime in Minnesota comes with many activities. After all, we have only a few months before the weather turns cool again. We have to make the most of the good weather while it lasts! You’re likely aware of all the best summertime spots, from swimming pools to state park hikes. But there are plenty of […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 9 Hidden Minnesota Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

A Popular Neighborhood Restaurant, Minnesota’s At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Serves Up Made-From-Scratch Food In A Cozy Atmosphere

It’s always fun to go to bright, modern restaurants. They’re spacious and airy, and they typically have good food. But there are still plenty of places that are a bit cozier that still offer delicious meals that will keep you coming back. At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe is one such place in Duluth, Minnesota. This cozy little spot is full of rustic charm. They serve up scrumptious brunches and dinners that are a must-try for anyone in Duluth. Read on below to learn more about this popular restaurant:

Comments / 0

Community Policy