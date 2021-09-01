Hazy, hot and humid with a few showers

We'll have plenty of heat and hazy skies the next few days.

A thin plume of Saharan dust which is moving in now will become thicker Friday and Saturday. Air quality is expected to stay in the moderate category which is not a problem for most people. However, those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution could be affected and should stay indoors.

As the high-pressure dome aloft shifts north slightly the next couple of days, weak upper-level disturbances will move in from the Gulf with increased moisture. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday but will be isolated.

The best chance for rain will come Friday with widely scattered showers and t-storms although they will still be hit and miss.

Temperatures will stay typically hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s, coming down a couple of degrees through Friday and then going back up. Drier air will move in for Sunday and Monday giving us mostly sunny skies and bringing temperatures up into the upper 90s for the holiday weekend. Southeast winds will be light in the mornings then increase to near 15 mph in the afternoons.

