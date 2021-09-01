Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Husband of 'Real Housewives' star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vts9q_0bjxTtwy00

Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66.

Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, said Wednesday in a statement that Gregg Leakes died after a “long battle with cancer.” Dukes said he died peacefully in his home while being surrounded by his children and his wife, whom he often appeared with on the popular Bravo reality television show.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Dukes said.

Gregg and NeNe Leakes first married in 1997, two years before the couple’s son, Brentt, was born. NeNe Leakes had one child from a past relationship while Gregg Leakes had five other children.

The couple divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and married for a second time a couple years later.

In 2018, the reality star revealed on her Instagram account that her husband had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

232K+
Followers
106K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Gregg Leakes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Colorectal Cancer#The Husband#Bravo#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

NeNe Leakes and Late Husband Gregg’s Photos With Their Brood: Family Album

Family first. While NeNe and Gregg Leakes’ relationship hasn’t been easy, the pair remained doting parents and grandparents to their expanding brood over the years. The couple originally tied the knot in 1997 before welcoming their son, Brentt Leakes, two years later. Following NeNe’s debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the duo’s relationship was on the rocks before splitting in 2011 after 14 years of marriage. They later reconciled less than two years later and eventually remarried.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Nene Leakes Posts a Sweet Tribute to Gregg

On Thursday (September 2), Nene Leakes posted a sweet tribute to her husband Gregg Leakes following his passing after a battle with cancer. The Instagram tribute featured a video of her and Gregg dancing to Johnny Gill's "It Would Be You". She simply captioned the moment with hearts and broken hearts emojis.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says She And Porsha Williams Were Supposed To Be On Real Housewives All Stars; Shares Her Ideal Cast

The pandemic has not only changed the way we live – it’s changed what we watch. Reality shows have long been a staple of television. But covid has brought them to a whole new level of how to operate. Since we are watching people like us (sort of) live their lives, we are seeing them […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says She And Porsha Williams Were Supposed To Be On Real Housewives All Stars; Shares Her Ideal Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
ObituariesFort Bragg Advocate-News

Gregg Leakes

No memorial events are currently scheduled. I’m so deeply sorry for your lost Praying for Strength and Y’all hold on to one another and Pray. My condolences to the leaves family ma y god bless you and your family. September 3, 2021. As the days and weeks pass, and as...
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Gregg Leakes Transitions After Battle With Colon Cancer, Dead At 66

Gregg Leakes, husband of RHOA’s NeNe Leakes, has died at age 66 despite previously overcoming a tough battle with colon cancer. “Gregg Leakes, most notably known for appearing alongside his wife, actress & TV personality NeNe Leakes on 12 seasons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has passed away at the age of 66.”
TV & VideosHollywood Life

‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels Says She Turned Down ‘Real Housewives’ All-Stars Offer

Monique Samuels reveals why she turned down an offer to join ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ and if she’ll ever return to ‘RHOP’. Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels quit the series following the Season 5 reunion, citing how she was mistreated during her time on the show. Monique vowed to never return again, but she is now revealing that Bravo recently asked her to join the second installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Atlanta, GAInternational Business Times

Teresa Giudice, Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Unite To Extend Condolences To NeNe Leakes On Instagram

Teresa Giudice and ex-husband Joe Giudice united in sending their condolences to NeNe Leakes via social media. The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram Wednesday to express her sympathy toward the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member, 53, following the demise of the latter’s 66-year-old husband, Gregg Leakes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey & More Bravolebrities React To Gregg Leakes’ Passing

It was heartbreaking to learn of the passing of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Gregg Leakes on September 1, 2021. Gregg fought against colon cancer for five years, with the support of his wife, RHOA alum NeNe Leakes, and his family. He was always a kind and supportive presence on the Bravo show. Gregg’s family […] The post Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey & More Bravolebrities React To Gregg Leakes’ Passing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Husband Gregg’s Death With Emotional Video

Following Gregg Leakes’ death at 66, ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star memorialized him with an Instagram video. NeNe Leakes, 53, paid tribute to her husband Gregg, after his death from colon cancer at 66 on Thursday September 2 with a throwback video of the pair dancing to the song “It Would Be You” by Trey Songz. NeNe posted the video on Instagram one day after Gregg passed away on Wednesday September 1.
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Reveals the Secret to Her Marriage to Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is opening up about her relationship with husband Mike Hill. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently shared one of her “secrets to a successful marriage” on Instagram, while also posing a sweet photo from a recent date night with her spouse. On September 3, Cynthia took...

Comments / 0

Community Policy