Allow me to explain. Sonoma meets a widely used definition, originating in New York State. There, any area not planned or zoned for retirees, where nevertheless more than 40% of occupied homes have an occupant who is at least 60 years old, can be legally designated as a Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC). The State of New York has recognized 29 NORCs, and delivers to them services tailored to those over 60.