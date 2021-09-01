Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

IMS Writers’ Roundtable, Vol. 34: Which Indy 500 Anniversary in 2022?

indianapolismotorspeedway.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s question: Which anniversary do you think should be placed into the spotlight next May at the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge?. Curt Cavin: Easy selection. Next year will be the 50th anniversary of Mark Donohue’s 1972 victory, which officially put in motion Roger Penske’s dominance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It might not be the highlight reel of the 40th anniversary of the Johncock-Mears battle in 1982 or the 30th anniversary of the Al Unser Jr.-Scott Goodyear shootout in 1992, but historically it is massively important.

www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com

