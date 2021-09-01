IMS Writers’ Roundtable, Vol. 34: Which Indy 500 Anniversary in 2022?

The Busch Clash has historically been run at Daytona International Speedway. But ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, it could be run at an entirely different location. NASCAR has shown this season alone that they are not afraid of changing the schedule by flipping it upside down and creating a whole new one in the process. This year, the Cup Series ran a dirt race for the first time since 1970. Additionally, there were an all-time high of seven road courses on the schedule, plus Nashville Superspeedway.