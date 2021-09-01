Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

First steps in re-envisioned approach to campus safety

By Contact Us
UC Santa Cruz
 8 days ago

Over the past year, our campus community has sought to re-envision its approach to public safety, with the aim of creating a campus policing structure that supports our students, staff and faculty while also helping to create a campus climate where all communities feel welcomed, respected, and protected. Today we share information about a number of the steps our campus is taking, or will be taking soon, in this continuing effort.

news.ucsc.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus Police#Uc Santa Cruz#Traffic Control#Police Department#Coastal Science Campus#Westside Research Park#The Uc Office#Uc Community Safety Plan#Sobering Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy