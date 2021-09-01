Cancel
Iowa State

‘Fringe’ politics of the past define Democrats, Rubio says in Iowa visit

Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — He knew the question would come up as soon as he stepped foot in Iowa, and Marco Rubio was ready for it. No, his swing through Iowa to do fundraisers — with the Republican Party of Iowa for his 2016 Iowa campaign manager, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, and for 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson — isn’t about a future presidential campaign, but just his way of supporting his friends.

