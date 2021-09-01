Cancel
Military

The Project host Rachel Corbett breaks down in tears as World War II veteran is reunited with his pen pal for the first time in 12 years

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Emotions were running high on The Project on Wednesday thanks to a heartwarming reunion between two long-lost pen pals.

Host Rachel Corbett was reduced to tears during an interview with a World War II veteran named Frank, who had kept a letter he'd received from a young girl named DeShawna thanking him for serving on the Western Front.

Frank, who survived the Battle of the Bulge, received the letter 12 years ago and had carried it in his pocket ever since, hoping to one day reunite with his pen pal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgAh8_0bjxQVr100
'That was so beautiful': Rachel Corbett (pictured) broke down in tears on The Project on Wednesday as a World War II veteran was reunited with his pen pal for the first time in 12 years

Holding up the letter, Frank told the panel: 'I'm very proud of this, and I hope to show it to other people.'

Thanks to the efforts of his nursing home staff, Frank was reunited with DeShawna, who now also serves in the military.

'You're not the girl? Don't make me cry!' Frank wept as he recognised DeShawna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDB99_0bjxQVr100
Moving: Frank (pictured), who survived the Battle of the Bulge, received the letter 12 years ago from a girl named DeShawna, and had carried it in his pocket ever since 

'Oh, I love you so much! I really do!' he beamed.

Corbett burst into tears as she watched the incredible reunion.

'Oh, good Lord! This is when not having any tissues in my Covid cupboard drives me nuts! That was so beautiful!' she said with tears streaming down her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rm1Tv_0bjxQVr100
Reunion: Frank was reunited with DeShawna (left) and learned she is now also serving in the military 

Viewers flocked to Twitter to praise Corbett for displaying her raw emotion on TV.

'@RachelCorbett wears her heart on her sleeve and it's lovely,' one wrote.

Other users thanked the Channel 10 show for airing such uplifting content during the otherwise depressing Covid news cycle.

'Thanks for the good news!' one viewer said. Another added: 'Love the army story.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
