How the Delta variant stole Christmas: empty shelves, long waits - and yes, higher prices

Labor Day takes place on the first Monday of September every year in the US and honours the American worker.While many associate the occasion with the end of summer and an opportunity for parades, parties, picnics, barbecues and shopping sprees, the day was inaugurated in the late 19th century out of respect for organised labour and the rights of the individual.The US Department of Labor describes the holiday, this year taking place on 6 September, as “a creation of the labour movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers”.Federal offices are closed across the country...