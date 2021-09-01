2761 Beowulf Ct, Henrico, VA 23231

Brick Rancher located on acre plus lot on a dead end street! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home features Oak floors throughout most of the entire home! Fresh paint makes this a move in ready home! The Living Room has wood floors and ceiling fan. the formal Dining Room has wood floors and chair rail. The Kitchen is open and bright with Ceramic Tile floors, Dishwasher, stove and Refrigerator that will convey! The Family Room has ceramic Tile floor and a brick fireplace and a gas Buck Stove! The spacious Bedrooms all boast wood floors! The Owners Suite has wood floors, ceiling fan and a private Full Bath! Vinyl replacement windows, Roof only 10 years young!!