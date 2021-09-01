Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

2761 Beowulf Ct, Henrico, VA 23231

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick Rancher located on acre plus lot on a dead end street! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home features Oak floors throughout most of the entire home! Fresh paint makes this a move in ready home! The Living Room has wood floors and ceiling fan. the formal Dining Room has wood floors and chair rail. The Kitchen is open and bright with Ceramic Tile floors, Dishwasher, stove and Refrigerator that will convey! The Family Room has ceramic Tile floor and a brick fireplace and a gas Buck Stove! The spacious Bedrooms all boast wood floors! The Owners Suite has wood floors, ceiling fan and a private Full Bath! Vinyl replacement windows, Roof only 10 years young!!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Paint#Family Room#The Living Room#Tile Floor#Dishwasher#Kitchen#The Owners Suite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy