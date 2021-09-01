Cancel
Public Health

Moderna submits early data to FDA for third shot of COVID-19 vaccine

By Bloomberg News Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Moderna said that it had filed initial data with the US Food and Drug Administration for clearance of a third-dose booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the booster shot, using a reduced dose of 50 micrograms that is half the dose used in the existing vaccine, raised antibody levels against the delta variant by more than 40-fold in a clinical trial.

