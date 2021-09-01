Pantry seeks tuna & beans

The North Smithfield Food Pantry has announced that September pick-up dates will be Tuesdays, Sept. 21 and 28 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, Sept. 18 and 25 at 10 a.m. The pantry serves North Smithfield residents and they must have a photo ID and a bill that confirms your North Smithfield address. Visitors can attend the food pantry all four times it is open per month, located at the Slatersville Congregational Church UCC on the Common. Due to the pandemic, the food is distributed through a drive through at the church, and visitors are asked to stay in the car and line up on Green Street. Guests are also asked to wear masks.