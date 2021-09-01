Pressure making diamond of Kévin Cabral at LA Galaxy?

A whopping seven LA Galaxy players — all for different countries — have been called up for the international window that began this week. Jonathan dos Santos (Mexico) and Sebastian Lletget (USA) get recalls to their national teams, where they are stalwarts. Additionally, in Concacaf Carlos Harvey (Panama), Oniel Fisher (Jamaica) and Danny Acosta (Honduras) have gotten called up. Acosta could make his debut for Honduras in this window — the defender has been called up in the past but has yet to actually play for the Central American country where he was born.