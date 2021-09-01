Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Pressure making diamond of Kévin Cabral at LA Galaxy?

By LAG Confidential
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's be honest, replacing Cristian Pavón was always going to be difficult. The Argentine netted 10 goals, and provided seven assists while starting just 22 matches in 2020’s shortened campaign for the LA Galaxy, while also being the main scoring option all season. You don't often find that type of production in single offseason. However, that's exactly what the Galaxy had to do after passing on the Argentine, in part due to sexual assault charges he faced in Argentina.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kévin Cabral
Person
Cristian Pavón
Person
Greg Vanney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Galaxy#Diamonds#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSLAG Confidential

LA Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget added to MLS All-Star Team

MLS announced on Tuesday, during the start of the Skills Challenge, that LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget, would be added to the MLS All-Star squad, replacing an injured Emanuel Reynoso. His addition makes it three All-Stars for the Galaxy, as he joins Julian Araujo, and Chicharito. This marks the first...
MLSlagalaxy.com

LA Galaxy to host watch party, presented by Modelo, at Legend's Plaza for Aug. 28 match against LAFC

LOS ANGELES (Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021) – The LA Galaxy will host a watch party, presented by Modelo, at Legend’s Plaza at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 28 to view the Galaxy’s road match against crosstown rival LAFC at Banc of California Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT; FOX; Fox Deportes). Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. PT for the 4:00 p.m. PT kickoff, and the event is free and open to the public. Additionally, the Galaxy will host Pick-Up Soccer at Kinecta Soccer Center on Friday, Aug. 27.
MLSLAG Confidential

Third time’s the charm: LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 3

A Saturday fit for a rivalry. The day was gorgeous, weather warm, and atmosphere thick. From the off, it was clear the LA Galaxy, both players and fans alike, wanted all the smoke. So did LAFC, which led to the most entertaining 3-3 draw that we have seen this MLS season.
MLSfcdallas.com

FC Dallas’ Road Match vs. LA Galaxy on Oct. 23 Moved to 9PM CT

FRISCO, TX (August 26, 2021) – The kickoff time to FC Dallas’ road match against LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park has been moved from 2:30PM to 9PM CT. The match will broadcast nationally on UniMás. FC Dallas fell to LA Galaxy 1-3 at Dignity...
MLSvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: LA Galaxy 3-3 LAFC in MLS 2021

Both LA Galaxy and LAFC are already on the pitch warming up ahead of the match. LAFC has several absentees for this match, Kwadwo Mahala Opoku, Carlos Vela, Alvaro Quezada, Erik Duenas, Julian Gaines and Eddie Segura; on the other hand, Mohamed Traore is still a doubt. 6:33 PMa day...
MLSSports Illustrated

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the second half of the Major League Soccer season kicks off, facing a rival could be the prescription for an ailing team. Both LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC enter El Tráfico on losing streaks with both teams hoping a win against a conference and cross-town rival can spark a late-summer surge.
MLSNBC Los Angeles

Kevin Cabral Scores in the 86th Minute, as LA Galaxy tie LAFC 3-3

Kevin Cabral scored in the 86th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 3-3 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Dejan Joveljic scored twice for the Galaxy (11-8-3). He chipped the ball over goalkeeper Tomas Romero to open the scoring in the 20th and tied it at 2 in the 64th with a sharp angle left-footer into the lower-right corner.
MLSABC7 Los Angeles

LA Galaxy, LAFC play to thrilling 3-3 tie in latest epic 'El Trafico' edition

Rivalry games are key to the popularity of Major League Soccer, and Saturday's "El Trafico" between the LA Galaxy and host LAFC didn't disappoint in the slightest. The two Southern California sides played an up-and-down, high-scoring match that ended in a 3-3 draw at Banc of California Stadium. - ESPN+...
MLSgoal.com

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The derby in the City of Angels could both reignite hopes of a postseason push for one - and scupper the fading hopes of the other. LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will have more than just local bragging rights at stake when they meet in MLS at Banc of California Stadium this weekend.
MLSLAG Confidential

LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. LAFC

El Trafico doesn’t disappoint, and this game was no exception. The momentum in this one shifted all over the place as LAFC started strong, the the LA Galaxy came back to meet them every time in a spirited 3-3 draw. It’s tempting to want three points out of this one,...
MLSlagalaxy.com

LA Galaxy defender Oniel Fisher called up to Jamaica Men's National Team

LOS ANGELES (Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021) – The LA Galaxy today announced that defender Oniel Fisher has been called up by the Jamaica Men’s National Team for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. Fisher, 29, has played in five games (2 starts) for the Galaxy during the 2021 campaign, logging...
MLSchatsports.com

7 LA Galaxy players called up for September international window

A whopping seven LA Galaxy players — all for different countries — have been called up for the international window that began this week. Jonathan dos Santos (Mexico) and Sebastian Lletget (USA) get recalls to their national teams, where they are stalwarts. Additionally, in Concacaf Carlos Harvey (Panama), Oniel Fisher (Jamaica) and Danny Acosta (Honduras) have gotten called up. Acosta could make his debut for Honduras in this window — the defender has been called up in the past but has yet to actually play for the Central American country where he was born.
MLSchatsports.com

LAFC makes progress in draw with Galaxy in El Tráfico, but not enough

That seemed an appropriate conclusion to a torrid 90 minutes in which LAFC and the Galaxy took 35 shots, scored six goals and erased five deficits between them before eventually settling for a 3-3 draw. Perhaps settling is the wrong word though because Saturday’s result was hard-earned. In a game...
MLSLAG Confidential

How to Watch LAFC vs. LA Galaxy: Lineups, odds, game thread

LA go with what looks like their strongest XI among players available:. The LA Galaxy are on a two-game slide, but generally what the doctor orders when they need a pick me up is a game against El Trafico rivals LAFC, which is what we have on Saturday at Banc of California Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy