Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Daniil Medvedev is on track for an elusive first Grand Slam title after coasting past Dominik Koepfer to reach the third round of the US Open

By Pa Sport Staff
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Daniil Medvedev's bid for an elusive first grand-slam title continued to gain momentum as he brushed aside Dominik Koepfer to reach the third round of the US Open.

The second seed, who was a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2019, followed up his first-round thrashing of Richard Gasquet with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 triumph inside two hours.

It was a win far removed from his previous meeting with Koepfer, en route to the final two years ago, when the German won the first set and pushed his opponent to the limit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BM5ZV_0bjxO3Fu00
Daniil Medvedev's bid for an elusive first grand-slam title has continued to gain momentum

But despite handing Koepfer an early break back after breaking in the opening game of the match, the new-look Medvedev was in full control as he surged to a victory that will have his rivals sitting up and taking note.

Medvedev said: 'It was a great level from me - there were a few tight moments in the match that I managed to hold well, and I'm really happy to be through in less than two hours.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cSDM_0bjxO3Fu00
Medvedev brushed aside Dominik Koepfer (above) to reach the third round of the US Open.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LzU6_0bjxO3Fu00
Medvedev said the game was a 'great level' and admitted there 'were a few tight moments'

Medvedev's compatriot Andrey Rublev, the fifth seed, found the going tougher but still emerged as an ultimately comfortable 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 6-1 6-1 winner over Pedro Martinez of Spain.

In a significant upset, world number 117 Botic Van De Zandschulp surged past eighth seed Casper Ruud 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

Fifteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov retired with a foot injury as he trailed Australia's Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4) 4-0.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#German#Casper Ruud 3 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ATP US Open: Daniil Medvedev sends clear message to Novak Djokovic

World no. 2 Daniil Medvedev is through to his fifth Major quarter-final following a commanding 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Daniel Evans in an hour and 43 minutes. Thus, the former US Open finalist remains on the title clash course, facing favorable rivals in the next two rounds and looking good to set a potential meeting against world no.
TennisNorthwest Signal

Daniil Medvedev on the 2021 US Open

2019 US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev speaks to CNN Sports about the last grand slam of 2021 and whether or not he's the player to stop Novak Djokovic from achieving the calendar slam.
WeatherPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev makes quick work of Koepfer at U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russian Daniil Medvedev made quick work of second-round opponent Dominik Koepfer to win 6-4 6-1 6-2 on Wednesday, soaking up the cheers of the U.S. Open crowd to keep alive his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title. The world number two broke his...
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis – Medvedev makes quick work of Koepfer at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Russian Daniil Medvedev made quick work of second-round opponent Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-1 6-2 on Wednesday, soaking up the cheers of the U.S. Open crowd to keep his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title alive. The world number two broke his German opponent’s serve to...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev continues U.S. Open sprint with third-round win

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian Daniil Medvedev ripped through third-round opponent Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-4 6-3 on Friday, his third win in under two hours at this year's U.S. Open. The world number two held the unseeded Spaniard to five points in the first set, putting up just...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Dan Evans admits Daniil Medvedev was on a ‘different level’ after US Open defeat

Dan Evans had a simple explanation for his straight-sets US Open defeat to Daniil Medvedev shrugging “some people are better than you”.British number one Evans had made the second week at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career, but his run was ended in the fourth round by the ruthless Russian.The 31-year-old battled manfully but with second seed Medvedev’s first serve hitting 130mph and almost unerringly finding the lines, Evans was unable to prevent a one-sided 6-3 6-4 6-3 defeat.“I felt Daniil was very good,” said Evans. “I think he showed why he has his ranking, why...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Carlos Alcaraz becomes part of U.S. Open history, upsets Stefanos Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz is just 18 years old and already owns a milestone victory for the ages. The Spaniard loaded up with 61 winners and notched the biggest upset of this year's U.S. Open thus far with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 0-6, 7-6 (5) victory over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in an epic battle that lasted four hours and six minutes.
TennisNew York Post

Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka get challenging US Open draws

Due to the pandemic, the USTA decided against holding its usual elaborate U.S. Open draw ceremony with moderator and guests. Just a simple press release announced the draw at noon as Novak Djokovic guns for the Grand Slam and his record 21st major title while the women’s draw goes without either of the Williams sisters for the first time since 2002.
Tempe, AZABC 15 News

Tempe native wins in his first-ever Grand Slam in US Open

A Tempe-native is representing Arizona on the biggest stage of tennis in America. Alex Lawson, 27, was victorious in his first-ever Grand Slam tennis match this week at the US Open in New York City. Lawson earned a qualifying spot in the Men's Double's Tournament with partner Robert Galloway. The...
New York City, NYDerrick

Osaka reaches 3rd round of US Open after opponent withdraws

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Naomi Osaka returned to the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday when her opponent withdrew because of illness. Osaka had been scheduled to face Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Instead, the U.S. Tennis Association moved the match between women's No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova into that spot.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Dan Evans reaches US Open third round

Dan Evans defied two minor rain delays and an apparent injury concern to book his place in third round of the US Open for the fourth time. The British number one beat American Marcos Giron 6-4 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3, seizing on a series of errors by his opponent to wrap up the match moments after calling for the trainer.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Ashleigh Barty battles past Clara Tauson into US Open third round

Ashleigh Barty shrugged off questions about her ability to close out matches after battling past teenager Clara Tauson and into the third round of the US Open. For the second successive match, the world number one was unable to serve out victory at the first time of asking, but she recovered quickly against 18-year-old Dane Tauson to win 6-1 7-5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy