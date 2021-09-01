Cancel
Family Relationships

Married At First Sight's Mishel Karen becomes a grandmother at 50 as her 21-year-old son welcomes his first child with his girlfriend

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Married At First Sight star Mishel Karen has become a grandmother at the age of 50.

Mishel's son Sam Trajceski, 21, welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Chloe Jasmin on Monday.

Chloe, 21, shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a gallery of photos of their newborn son Isaiah John.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNtgH_0bjxNnXk00
Baby joy: Married At First Sight star Mishel Karen has become a grandmother at the age of 50 

'Isaiah John Trajceski. Swipe for a squishy surprise,' she wrote next to a photo of her child in a onesie, and another close-up snap of him sleeping.

Mishel hasn't yet commented on the birth, but has previously said how excited she was to become a grandmother for the first time.

Shortly after the couple announced they were expecting, Mishel shared a picture of the baby's ultrasound on Instagram and wrote: 'My first grandbaby is on the way!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUtnr_0bjxNnXk00
Growing family: Mishel's son Sam Trajceski, 21, welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Chloe Jasmin on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3730CB_0bjxNnXk00
New addition: Chloe, 21, shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a gallery of photos of their newborn son Isaiah John
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLIxo_0bjxNnXk00
Too cute: 'Isaiah John Trajceski. Swipe for a squishy surprise,' she wrote next to a photo of her child in a onesie, and another close-up snap of him sleeping 

'I am going to be a grandma! You can call me "MeeMee" pronounced Mee-Mee, it is what I am being called as grandmother,' she said.

'I am pretty bloody excited! My son Sam and his beautiful partner Chloe will be parents in August!

'My humans are now making their own humans WOW.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9Rsx_0bjxNnXk00
Happy news: Shortly after the couple announced they were expecting, Mishel shared a picture of the baby's ultrasound on Instagram and wrote: 'My first grandbaby is on the way!'

Mishel has two adult children, Sam and Eva Trajceski.

The former recruitment consultant started selling content on subscription website OnlyFans exactly one year after appearing on Nine's Married At First Sight.

Mishel was paired with barbershop owner Steve Burley on the 2020 season, but they split at their final vows.

