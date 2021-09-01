New Mexico officials warn of severe weather, flooding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Emergency management officials issued a severe weather warning Wednesday as widespread rain was reported across western New Mexico and throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Wind gusts of about 45 mph were reported as rain moved into the Albuquerque area on Wednesday afternoon. In southern New Mexico, flood advisories were issued for Carlsbad and other communities.

Authorities warned people to away from arroyos, drainage channels and flooded low-water crossings.

“Our communities need to be prepared,” said Bianca Ortiz Wertheim, head of the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “If you can avoid driving during storms, please do so. And never attempt to cross flowing streams, as even a foot of running water can cause most vehicles to be carried away.”

State officials described this year’s summer rainy season as active, noting that 10 disaster declarations have been issued in the past three months due to flooding.

The forecast called for scattered to numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoons and evenings Thursday through Saturday, with the threat of heavy rainfall persisting mostly in the southwest, central and east-central parts of the state.