GQ Awards 2021: James Bond favourites Rege-Jean Page, Idris Elba and James Norton arrive

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Their names have all been in the mix as the next actor to play James Bond following Daniel Craig's final turn as 007 in the upcoming film No Time To Die.

And Bond favourites, Rege-Jean Page, Idris Elba and James Norton were all at the 2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London on Wednesday.

Front runner Rege-Jean, 31, stood out from the crowd in a patterned green three-piece suit, as he made a very stylish arrival at the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFvF7_0bjxMvSx00
Shaken, not stirred: Bond favourites, Rege-Jean Page (pictured), Idris Elba and James Norton were all at the 2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London on Wednesday

The break-out Bridgerton star styled the suit with a white shirt and dark green tie, while he also added a classic pocket watch to his evening attire.

Another actor whose name has long been mentioned in the same conversation as Bond rumours his Luther star Idris Elba, 48.

Idris was joined by his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the stylish event and looked dapper in an all black suit, which he wore with a matching shirt and tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bV8As_0bjxMvSx00
Dapper: Idris was joined by his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the stylish event and looked dapper in an all black suit, which he wore with a matching shirt and tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VBMF_0bjxMvSx00
Arrival: Idris looked effortlessly cool as he made his way inside

Meanwhile, James Norton, 36, who is another star who has been tipped as the next Bond, also looked suitably dressed for the role in a classic black tuxedo.

It was reported last month that Rege-Jeanis now hot favourite to replace Craig as James Bond when his 15-year run as 007 ends.

The actor is now just 4/5 in the betting stakes, as bookmakers tip Page to play the suave character next.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: 'It's looking increasingly likely Bond chiefs have made their minds up in the hunt for Daniel Craig's replacement, with Rege-Jean Page now clear favourite in the betting.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vu14F_0bjxMvSx00
Classic style: Meanwhile, James Norton, 36, who is another star who has been tipped as the next Bond, also looked suitably dressed for the role in a classic black tuxedo by Lanvin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aq9ST_0bjxMvSx00
Norton, James Norton: The potential Bond actor oozed confidence as he posed for snaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qg3AS_0bjxMvSx00
New Bond? It was reported last month that Rege-Jeanis now hot favourite to replace Craig as James Bond when his 15-year run as 007 ends.

Elsewhere, Tom Hardy, at 4/1, is now the only other name priced shorter than 5/1 to land the role, having previously been a long-time favourite.

Other names suggested by the bookmaker include James Norton who comes in at 5/1, Luke Evans at 6/1, Henry Cavill at 8/1 and Idris Elba at 10/1.

Daniel, 53, completes his 15-year, five-film run as James Bond in the highly-anticipated No Time to Die, set for release on 30 September, with the actor recently admitting why he returned for one final movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qtbul_0bjxMvSx00
End of an era: Daniel, 53, completes his 15-year, five-film run as James Bond in the highly-anticipated No Time to Die, set for release on 30 September (pictured in 2006's Casino Royale)

There had been much speculation about whether the star was finished as 007 after 2015's Spectre but he told Total Film last month that there was one story thread from his first Bond film, 2006's Casino Royale, that coaxed him to return for one last time as the iconic secret agent.

'I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another. For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn’t coming back,' Daniel said plainly.

Producer Barbara Broccoli added that Craig was, 'so exhausted after that film,' adding they knew the actor needed a break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1lYk_0bjxMvSx00
Vesper: The Vesper he's referring to is Vesper Lynd, a character from Casino Royale played by Eva Green, who Bond fell in love with before it was revealed she'd been playing him

Nearly two years passed before Barbara and her half-brother Michael Wilson, who run Eon Productions together, approached Daniel about doing one more Bond movie, when Daniel recalled a story thread from Casino Royale that he wanted to complete.

'We started talking about it and I went, "There might be a story we need to finish here – something we started in Casino (Royale),"' Daniel said.

'"Something to do with Vesper, and Spectre, and something that was connected, in a way." It started to formulate. And I thought, "Here we go,"' he added.

The Vesper he's referring to is Vesper Lynd, a character from Casino Royale played by Eva Green, who Bond fell in love with before it was revealed that she had been playing him the whole time.

It was revealed in 2015's Spectre that Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) set up Vesper's death as Ernst called himself the 'author' of all Bond's pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hCgn_0bjxMvSx00
Story: 'We started talking about it and I went, "There might be a story we need to finish here – something we started in Casino (Royale),"' Craig said

Michael admitted Daniel's five-movie arc feels like, 'a little mini-series' in the midst of the entire James Bond franchise, which Michael agrees with.

'This film feels like a good bookend to Casino, because his emotional evolution gets to a place where we’ve never seen Bond before. So that’s pretty exciting,' he said.

Daniel added, 'On Casino he loses the love of his life, and then the shutters come down. On Quantum, the flawed movie that it is, it’s about revenge. And Skyfall is about M. It’s about loss. They’re big themes. And I think, "Yeah! Why not have big themes?"'

When asked what the theme of No Time To Die is, Daniel added, 'Love and family. Because what’s bigger than that?'

He added that, 'Bond’s "family" being Moneypenny and Q and M. And then Lashana [Lynch] comes in, and she’s like a distant cousin who you’re not sure about.'

No Time to Die is slated to hit theaters on September 30.

GQ MEN OF THE YEAR 2021: THE WINNERS

BAND OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Wolf Alice

BOSS BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Kingsley Ben-Adir

BOSS LEADING MEN OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Paul Bettany

DEEZER BREAKTHROUGH MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Arlo Parks

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Brunello Cucinelli

GAME CHANGER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Dame Vivienne Westwood

HEROES OF THE YEAR

WINNERS: Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

ICON

WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen

INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Gareth Southgate

JAGUAR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR

WINNERS: Team GB & Paralympics GB

LEGEND

WINNER: Sir Anthony Hopkins

MADDOX GALLERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Beeple

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

WINNER: Bobby Gillespie

PERONI NASTRO AZZURRO BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Harris Reed

SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Regé-Jean Page

TELEVISION ACTOR OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Adrian Dunbar

WRITER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Quentin Tarantino

