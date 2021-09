Your debut novel Mort(e) came out in 2015 and launched the War with No Name Series. Tell us about that book and the world it introduced. The sales team likes to call it either “Animal Farm on steroids” or “Animal Farm with machine guns.” In short, the series is about a war between humans and sentient animals. In this world, a hyperintelligent queen of a globe-spanning ant colony has vowed to eradicate all humans. To do so, she uses a strange technology to “uplift” the surface animals, who become her soldiers. The animals suddenly find themselves walking upright, speaking, and thinking. While the pets are frightened and confused, the wild animals and the livestock have a bone to pick with humans, and are more than happy to accept the queen’s gift in exchange for vengeance.