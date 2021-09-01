Heartbroken mother pleads with the Queensland government to let her THREE-YEAR-OLD son back into the state after the hard border shut him out 8 weeks ago when he visited grandparents in NSW

A mum desperate to be reunited with her little boy whom she hasn't seen for two months due to Covid-19 border closures has issued a harrowing plea to let him return home.

Queensland couple Dominique Facer and Mick Francis haven't seen their son Memphis, 3, since he went to visit his grandparents Mark and Alex on a cattle station more than 1500 kilometres away in the NSW Riverina region on July 9.

The state slammed shut its borders with NSW at short notice two weeks later due to the worsening Covid outbreak in Sydney.

The couple have applied for several exemptions to get their little boy home which were all knocked back by the Queensland government.

Memphis (pictured with his grandparents Mark and Alex) hasn't seen his parents in eight weeks

'It's devastating, he's like my little shadow,' Ms Facer told the Today show on Thursday.

'Having eight weeks without him here, not being able to touch him, kiss him, just everything, it's terrible.'

'FaceTime is the only way I can see him and talk to him.

'He's asking me - Mummy, can I come home now, can you come get me now?' How do I explain to him why I can't come and get him? It's just absolutely gut wrenching.'

His grandmother Alex added: 'Memphis needs to go home to his parents. This over FaceTime is not cutting it.'

'How do you explain to a three-year-old that he can't go home?'

Her husband added their grandson continually asks for his mummy and daddy.

'Night times are the worst,' Alex added.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has since been told the exemptions unit has been in touch with Memphis' parents.

'I'm advised that the exemptions unit have spoken to his parents and they are processing and talking to them about that exemption,' she told told parliament on Thursday.

Dominique Facer (pictured) is desperate to be reunited with Memphis, whom she described as her little shadow

Memphis has also missed out on watching his little sister Paisley learning to walk.

'I have seen the photos of the lady at the border where the blockades are and the barricades are, and she got to hug her kids and her son and all I could think was God, even if I could just do that,' Ms Facer said.

'He's missed out on just so much. It's not like he is missing out on everything, we are missing out on him too.'

'I have missed out on watching him grow for eight weeks. How is this fair?'

She has gone as far as offering to meet Memphis at the Queensland border and self-isolating for 14 days at their home on the Fraser coast afterwards.

But she has been told by the Queensland government bringing Memphis home doesn't qualify under compassionate grounds.

'They have basically told me that if he was - if I was going to see a loved one that was dying or if I was attending a loved one's funeral that's a compassionate ground, but apparently my three-year-old son wanting to come home isn't a compassionate ground,' Ms Facer said.

'I can't comprehend it.'

The region where Memphis' grandparents are has had no Covid cases during the current outbreak.

'They tell you to go to Sydney to get a plane to fly, why would you go to Sydney. That's in a hotspot. We're isolated. We never see anyone,' Mark said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Queensland Health for comment.

Ms Facer is distressed she may not see her little boy again until Christmas.

Memphis Francis (pictured) can't return home to Queensland due to the Covid outbreak in Sydney

We are in a situation now where I literally just don’t know when I am going to see my son again,' Ms Facer told the Courier Mail.

'He is immunocompromised and we literally are the most isolated people. It is so tough and my mother is falling apart because she doesn’t want anything bad to happen to him while he is in their care.'

Her latest efforts to get Memphis home come a day after Premier Palaszczuk lashed out after being asked whether the state's hard border closures would continue 'until 100 per cent of the population was vaccinated'.

'You open up this state and you let the virus in here, every child under 12 is vulnerable, every single child,' she told parliament.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles added: 'The LNP and the Prime Minister for Sydney might want us to open our borders, and let the virus in, he might want us to deliberately infect Queenslanders, our young people, who can't have a vaccine.