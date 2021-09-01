Kansas man dies after car hits horse in road, sheriff's office says
MADISON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old man was killed when his car hit a horse on a highway in Lyon County on Wednesday, the sheriff's office says. Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded at around 5:45 a.m. to an injury accident on K-99 just north of Madison. Sgt. Zachary Shafer said a southbound Ford Focus struck a horse that was standing in the roadway. The car then went into a ditch and hit a tree.www.kake.com
