ISU's Stephens determined to make up for lost time

Nothing will bring perspective to a player like a career-threatening injury.

Indiana State forward Kailex Stephens can attest to that. Last November, just two weeks before the season was scheduled to start, Stephens went down with an Achilles tendon rupture.

Stephens had surgery on Nov. 30, and just to show he meant business in his comeback, he returned to the court for light workouts in April, two months ahead of schedule.

Now that the calendar has turned to September, and with ISU's season just two months away, Stephens feels 100% and is ready to show the promise he demonstrated before his Achilles injury last November and that he's shown since when ISU began workouts in June.

He also made a vow.

"I'm not taking any days off. I feel like as a basketball player, you can take stuff for granted. That really got in my head that I can't take anything for granted [after the injury]," Stephens said.

That's good news for the Sycamores, and potentially, bad news for ISU's foes. Stephens is a secret weapon that only those inside the ISU program know about. Assuming he stays healthy, Stephens' teammates can't wait for him to get the opportunity to show ISU fans what he's all about.

"Now that he's healthy, I think he's better than what he was. He's going to be big for us. He could have helped us last year a lot. He's a good defender, a good passer and shooter. He's got all of the tools," ISU guard Tyreke Key said.

"He'll help us stretch the floor for sure. He's getting his athleticism back and he's quick laterally. He's a great communicator defensively so he'll be up to speed there with everyone else," ISU point guard Julian Larry added.

Stephens has his teammates rooting for him because he's been a popular presence on the Sycamores from day one. Stephens' enthusiasm for the game is infectious. Combine that with the adversity he's overcome in the injury department and how enthusiastic Stephens was supporting the Sycamores on the bench during the 2020-21 season, as well as his talent, and he has plenty of people rooting for him.

"I'm inspired. It would have been easy for him to give up. Even last year, he was a team player. You don't really know how a person will come back, but we knew he would, because he has the spirit," Larry said.

It's been a long road back to the court for Stephens, with travails that have mostly been out of his control.

Entering the 2020-21 season, ISU thought Stephens would be their best perimeter defender as well as score inside and out. His injury was a deep blow to ISU's defensive plans.

For Stephens, who was also dealing with a COVID quarantine shortly after his injury, it was a hard time. Rehabbing for any injury is tough. The only time he had any doubt was in the immediate aftermath of the surgery. Since then, he's tried to block out any thought of the tear.

"I had surgery and two weeks after I was doing rehab and I told them I couldn't do [the rehab]," Stephens said. "Eventually, I got to the point where I could do it, but when I'm on the court? I don't think about it that much. I think you can get hurt thinking about it."

ISU started its season late due to COVID cases within the team. Once ISU got going? Stephens didn't pout. In fact, he was one of the loudest Sycamores on the bench and kept things lively.

"It was difficult, especially tearing it two weeks before we were supposed to go to Florida. Once I realized I can't play and there was nothing I could do? I had to be a part of the team in some way. I had fun and I learned a lot from the sideline," Stephens said.

Like everyone else on the roster, Stephens had a kinship with former coach Greg Lansing, the coaching staff and the players. When Lansing's contract wasn't renewed, he put his name in the transfer portal like so many of his teammates did.

However, Stephens also kept an open mind, and when Josh Schertz was named as head coach, he went to Evansville with Key and a couple of other ISU players to see what Schertz's system was all about. It didn't hurt that Stephens already knew Schertz — he was recruited out of Paul Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa by Schertz when the latter was at Lincoln Memorial.

"Through my association, I knew we shared some common goals. I feel his system develops you for the pro level, I like that, and the style of offense he plays, I feel like that would be beneficial. Plus, I can tell he's genuine guy. Plus, I talked to one of my guys and he was telling me good things," Stephens said.

That guy was LMU forward Jordan Guest, who roomed with Stephens at Tallahassee Community College. Schertz likewise got intelligence on Stephens from Guest.

"Jordan Guest, who was one of our best players, was Kailex's roommate at Tallahassee. I knew a lot about Kailex from Jordan and he knew a fair amount about me. When we sat down, I knew he was someone we wanted to be a foundational member of this program. He represents we want our program to be," Schertz explained.

Stephens quickly pulled out of the transfer portal and stayed, but his transition wasn't yet complete. Schertz's system does not emphasize traditional positions. In a traditional way, Stephens would be a sizable three or a stretch four, but that's not how Schertz works things. So what would Stephens' role be? Schertz decided to move Stephens into the post.

"We're utilizing him now as a big. There's not two's or four's in our system. We think he can be a nightmare matchup at a five. He's strong enough, tough enough and cerebral enough to guard fives and I think they'll have a heckuva time guarding him because he can shoot the three and he can drive. He has a chance to impact us significantly this year," Schertz said.

After some initial misgivings, Stephens has taken to the role in summer workouts and Schertz said he's been a consummate team player about it.

"There's a difference between best players and best winners. A lot of stuff that goes into winning is stuff you don't write about or that fans don't see," Schertz said. "It's sprinting in transition defense, laying of a body on a screen to get a teammate open, running the floor to open a sacrificial cut, it's rotations on defense, it's the things that go into winning that don't go into the box score. Kailex is a great winner. That's the highest compliment I can pay him."

Whatever role he takes on, Stephens is ready. He's the secret weapon ISU's fans and the Missouri Valley Conference haven't witnessed yet. He's looking forward to showing what he's all about.

"I can't wait. It's going to be a show, I can tell you, it's going to be a show. It's been a long time, but it's going to be my time, I can feel it coming. I'm capable of doing a lot of things. I'm just ready to showcase my talent and do what I need to do [to win]," Stephens said.