Silsbee ISD to cut class on Friday, but football against Jasper is still a go
Silsbee ISD has announced that they will be shutting down their schools on Friday to create a four-day Labor Day weekend, but Friday night’s football game with Jasper visiting Silsbee is still a go. There had been a question about that because several other districts had not only closed their schools, but also stopped all extra-curricular activities as they battled rising numbers of Coronavirus.www.kjas.com
Comments / 0