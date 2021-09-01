Kourtney Kardashian is 'surprised, but not shocked' by Scott Disick's jealous DMs about Travis Barker... and plans to 'confront' him after vacation

Kourtney Kardashian plans to 'confront' ex Scott Disick over bitter comments he made about her and new boyfriend Travis Barker.

Disick, 38, was caught sending Kourtney's other ex Younes Bendjima a jealous DM knocking Kardashian and the Blink-192 drummer's romantic vacation to Italy.

And the mother-of-three isn't letting Scott off-the-hook, as a People insider revealed her plans to tell him how 'disappointed' she is.

Addressing the issue: Kourtney Kardashian plans to 'confront' ex Scott Disick over bitter comments he made about her and new boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney was 'surprised, but not shocked' by Scott's jealous behavior, according to the source.

'Scott has always had a difficult time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else,' they explained.

'He is especially threatened by her relationship with Travis,' the insider added, noting that kids Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six 'love' Barker, 45, 'which has been hard for [Disick].'

'Yet, he and Kourtney have been getting along,' the source went on to say.

'Kourtney is disappointed that he engages in drama when they have been doing well co-parenting.

'She doesn't get why he felt the need to reach out to Younes. She will confront him about it. For now, she continues to enjoy her trip with Travis.'

Well then... Kourtney was 'surprised, but not shocked' by Scott's jealous behavior, according to the source

No privacy: Bendjima leaked a message Scott sent him on Instagram making fun of Kourtney and Travis' PDA-packed trip

Early Tuesday, Bendjima leaked a message Scott sent him on Instagram making fun of Kourtney and Travis' PDA-packed trip.

Younes put the Talentless designer on blast as he shared a screengrab of the alleged direct message he received, which read: 'Yo is this chick ok!????', accompanied by a DailyMail.com photo of Kourtney and Travis making out in Italy.

Younes took the high road, replying: 'Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy PS: I ain't your bro.'

And as the duo do not follow each other on Instagram (per the screenshot) Scott would have had to go out of his way to message Younes about their shared ex's relationship.

Making it very clear that he and Scott were never on good terms, Younes continued to write: 'Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.'

The statement seemed to be in reference to Scott stating on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion that he wanted to 'kill' anyone linked to Kourtney as he specified: 'Well, the last guy. Let's all be honest here.'

Kourtney and Scott first began dating in 2006 and were in a very on-off relationship for nearly decade that was wrought with cheating. They finally called it quits in 2015.

The ex factor: Kourtney and Scott dated on-off from 2006 to 2005 and share three children together

They share sons Mason, 11, Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, nine.

Kourtney and Travis — known lovingly as 'Kravis' have gotten serious to the point where marriage has been spoken about as well as the possibility of moving in together.

The pair splashed out on a Palm Springs house for their blended families and a source told The Sun this week that they are trying to navigate combining their families in LA.

'Kourtney and Travis are loved up but what's causing a headache is the plans to combine the two families. Right now Kourtney and Travis live minutes away from each other, but they want to move in together to start a new chapter, and that means all their kids need to be involved in the plan too.'

It was also added that 'Kourt wants Travis to be step-dad to her kids,' and she has already stepped up as a support system for his kids with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 17, Alabama, 15, and Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

The pair took their love overseas this week, in what marks the drummer's second flight and first to Europe after a harrowing 2008 plane crash killed four people and left him with burns on 65% of his body.

He credited his girlfriend with giving him the strength to tackle his fears — which first began with a trip to Mexico — as he gushed 'With you anything is possible.'