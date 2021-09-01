Cancel
Kourtney Kardashian is 'surprised, but not shocked' by Scott Disick's jealous DMs about Travis Barker... and plans to 'confront' him after vacation

By Kelby Vera, Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian plans to 'confront' ex Scott Disick over bitter comments he made about her and new boyfriend Travis Barker.

Disick, 38, was caught sending Kourtney's other ex Younes Bendjima a jealous DM knocking Kardashian and the Blink-192 drummer's romantic vacation to Italy.

And the mother-of-three isn't letting Scott off-the-hook, as a People insider revealed her plans to tell him how 'disappointed' she is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glk0z_0bjxK2EL00
Addressing the issue: Kourtney Kardashian plans to 'confront' ex Scott Disick over bitter comments he made about her and new boyfriend Travis Barker 

Kourtney was 'surprised, but not shocked' by Scott's jealous behavior, according to the source.

'Scott has always had a difficult time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else,' they explained.

'He is especially threatened by her relationship with Travis,' the insider added, noting that kids Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six 'love' Barker, 45, 'which has been hard for [Disick].'

'Yet, he and Kourtney have been getting along,' the source went on to say.

'Kourtney is disappointed that he engages in drama when they have been doing well co-parenting.

'She doesn't get why he felt the need to reach out to Younes. She will confront him about it. For now, she continues to enjoy her trip with Travis.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvIm4_0bjxK2EL00
Well then... Kourtney was 'surprised, but not shocked' by Scott's jealous behavior, according to the source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15x9ld_0bjxK2EL00
No privacy: Bendjima leaked a message Scott sent him on Instagram making fun of Kourtney and Travis' PDA-packed trip

Early Tuesday, Bendjima leaked a message Scott sent him on Instagram making fun of Kourtney and Travis' PDA-packed trip.

Younes put the Talentless designer on blast as he shared a screengrab of the alleged direct message he received, which read: 'Yo is this chick ok!????', accompanied by a DailyMail.com photo of Kourtney and Travis making out in Italy.

Younes took the high road, replying: 'Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy PS: I ain't your bro.'

And as the duo do not follow each other on Instagram (per the screenshot) Scott would have had to go out of his way to message Younes about their shared ex's relationship.

Making it very clear that he and Scott were never on good terms, Younes continued to write: 'Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.'

The statement seemed to be in reference to Scott stating on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion that he wanted to 'kill' anyone linked to Kourtney as he specified: 'Well, the last guy. Let's all be honest here.'

Kourtney and Scott first began dating in 2006 and were in a very on-off relationship for nearly decade that was wrought with cheating. They finally called it quits in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iL5KJ_0bjxK2EL00
The ex factor: Kourtney and Scott dated on-off from 2006 to 2005 and share three children together 

They share sons Mason, 11, Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, nine.

Kourtney and Travis — known lovingly as 'Kravis' have gotten serious to the point where marriage has been spoken about as well as the possibility of moving in together.

The pair splashed out on a Palm Springs house for their blended families and a source told The Sun this week that they are trying to navigate combining their families in LA.

'Kourtney and Travis are loved up but what's causing a headache is the plans to combine the two families. Right now Kourtney and Travis live minutes away from each other, but they want to move in together to start a new chapter, and that means all their kids need to be involved in the plan too.'

It was also added that 'Kourt wants Travis to be step-dad to her kids,' and she has already stepped up as a support system for his kids with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 17, Alabama, 15, and Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

The pair took their love overseas this week, in what marks the drummer's second flight and first to Europe after a harrowing 2008 plane crash killed four people and left him with burns on 65% of his body.

He credited his girlfriend with giving him the strength to tackle his fears — which first began with a trip to Mexico — as he gushed 'With you anything is possible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PLiF_0bjxK2EL00
Facing his fears: Barker credited Kourtney with giving him the strength to board a plane for the first time in 13 years after surviving a harrowing crash 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
Gossip Cop

Amelia Hamlin Tells Scott Disick To Propose Or They’re Over?

Is Amelia Hamlin forcing Scott Disick to put a ring on it? One report says the 20-year-old model has set an ultimatum. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Life & Style, Hamlin is threatening to end her relationship with Disick unless he proposes. Though the two have only dated for nine months, Hamlin is reportedly quite determined to get married. She’s even apparently been dropping hints on Instagram in the form of her mother Lisa Rinna’s wedding dress.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Travis Barker says “anything is possible” with Kourtney Kardashian after first flight since 2008

Travis Barker has shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, after the couple flew for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. On Saturday, August 18th, the blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was the first plane Barker had boarded since the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash thirteen years prior.
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Wishes Amelia Hamlin Would Date This Kardashian Ex

Lisa Rinna has a lot of feelings about Amelia Hamlin’s boyfriend. As fans know, she’s dating Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian. Their relationship has come with its share of controversy. Most agree that Scott is much too old for Rinna’s young daughter. The reality star seemingly agreed with...
E! News

See Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Surprise Her With Sweet Welcome Home Signs After European Getaway

Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian's Sweet Welcome Home Surprise!. For Kourtney Kardashian, the amore continues—even right back in sunny California. Fresh from her romantic European getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker, the Poosh founder was greeted in her driveway in the sweetest of ways by her kids: with rose petals and welcome home signs—as she shared on her Instagram Stories.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Kylie Jenner?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kylie Jenner in the headlines. The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been relatively quiet since she and partner Travis Scott quarantined themselves with their daughter, Stormi, for the better part of 2020. However, considering the small tension from her off-again...
AOL Corp

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, expecting second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. They are parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi. "Everyone is thrilled for them," says a source close to the family, adding the stars have "been hoping to keep this private." The news comes as Caitlyn Jenner...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Why Kourtney Kardashian fans thought she was announcing an engagement

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a reason to be excited for a second, when they thought she was announcing her engagement to Travis Barker. The pair, who have been dating since January, are no strangers to public displays of affection. In fact, from kissing pics to tattoos and grand gestures, this relationship thrives on PDA.
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Dramatic New Hairstyle With Sexy Selfies

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Who Says She Looks "Pregnant" Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing the beauty boundaries once more!. It's safe to say the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hot girl summer is still going strong as she recently debuted a dramatic new hairstyle. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Poosh founder showed off her fabulous short haircut, in which she rocked a long bob.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Amelia Hamlin Addresses Mom Lisa Rinna's Comments on Scott Disick Relationship

Amelia Hamlin is very appreciative of any "support." Following her mom's most recent comments about her ongoing relationship with Scott Disick, the model recently addressed the matter on Instagram in just a matter of a few words. On Thursday, Aug. 26, Paper Magazine shared a photo of Amelia to Instagram—a pic in which she is ironically dressed as her mom, Lisa Rinna. In the caption, after mentioning the recent comments the actress made during the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the outlet also noted, "We support you @ameliagray, fittingly in Lisa Rinna drag here." This gesture prompted Amelia to respond, "ugh, love the...
Cosmopolitan

Travis Barker Likes Instagram Post Calling Out Younes Bendjima for Exposing Scott Disick

Good morning, so much is happening. In case you missed it, which fair enough because we only discussed it a few hours ago, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged DM he got from Scott Disick. In said DM, Scott called out Kourtney and Travis Barker's PDA in Italy, writing "Yo is this chick okay!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."
ETOnline.com

Amelia Hamlin 'Annoyed' by Scott Disick's Alleged DMs to Younes Bendjima, Source Says

Amelia Hamlin is "annoyed" with Scott Disick after his alleged DMs with Younes Bendjima. Disick, 38, made headlines this week after Kourtney Kardashian's ex boyfriend claimed that Disick sent him a direct message criticizing Kardashian's trip with Travis Barker. As for Disick's 20-year-old model, a source tells ET that she wasn't too happy about the alleged exchange.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Every Time the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Shut Down Pregnancy Speculation: Kourtney, Kylie and More

Clapping back! Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family haven’t hesitated to clear the air when it comes to pregnancy rumors. Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018, and three years later, sparked speculation that baby No. 2 was on the way. However, she seemingly shut down the rumors with a handful of Instagram Stories in July 2021, when she appeared to sip an alcoholic drink and ate fish.

