Brambleton Childcare Center Employee Charged with Abuse

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest today of a Brambleton childcare center employee for alleged child abuse. Martha T. Moreno de Medrano, 65, of Leesburg, is charged with one count of felony cruelty and injuries to children. She worked at the Chesterbrook Academy on Cotton Grass Way in Brambleton since 2015. Multiple children were identified as victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.