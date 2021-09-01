Harbor Management Software Market 2020 – Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment | Mission Critical Software LLC, TPG Marine Enterprises, Mission Critical Software and Others

Facility management is defined as an organizational function that is integrated with infrastructure, people and organization to enhance the quality of life of people working at a given facility and improve the productivity of the core business that is often associated with technology. According to a study, the role of internet of things (IoT) is anticipated to increase in facility management. About 40% to 60% of the total value of IoT applications relies on interoperability. Another study highlighted that 87% of the corporate sector are expected to invest in facilities and/or real estate management technology with the intention of helping to ensure the health and safety of employees as well as visitors. 59% of such people expected to increase investments in workplace technologies so that the efficiency of their facilities operations could be improved. One of the leading global flexible space providers, WeWork is collaborating with the global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield, to garner an exclusive strategic partnership focusing on marketing jointly developed solutions on the management experience platform of WeWork.