Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apple

Lying Liars Who Lie (Premium)

By Paul Thurrott
thurrott.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may have seen, South Korea today approved a new law that will require digital platform makers like Apple and Google to allow developers to use third-party payment systems, a change that will save developers a lot of money. When it was proposed, this law was referred to by its advocates as “the Google law” because Android has such a stranglehold in that country. But it’s fair to say that it will impact both companies---and, potentially others---hard, given how the massive revenues they each derive from the online stores.

www.thurrott.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Technologymakeuseof.com

What Is Big Tech and Why Is the Government Trying to Break It Up?

Big Tech has changed the world by spurring technological progress. However, some government leaders don’t have a positive view of these companies and want to break them up. But if Big Tech is pushing the world forwards, why are governments so keen to curtail the power of these enormous tech outfits?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. It is an experiment taking place...
BusinessInc.com

Why Google's Plan to Cut Remote Worker Pay Is a Bad Idea

Google may reduce the salaries of employees who choose to work at home full-time, based on the cost of living where they live, according to an internal calculator viewed by Reuters. It's an idea that's gaining traction in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. It may seem sensible, given that a salary that barely covers a San Francisco studio apartment might get you a mansion in, say, Topeka. That's the logic Google says it's using. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location," a spokesperson told Reuters.
BusinessApple Insider

Apple's legendary workplace secrecy threatened by Slack

Use of the Slack messaging service has become prevalent within Apple, bringing with it changes to how staff discuss projects -- and air grievances. Slack has reportedly become so widespread amongst Apple employees that senior engineer Ashley Gjovik says she was told to stay off it. Gjovik had been complaining about sex discrimination, both directly to Apple and via Slack channels, and says that a condition of her being placed on paid leave was that she not use the messaging service.
Worldthurrott.com

South Korea Approves New IAP Law

As expected, South Korea has approved the Telecommunications Business Act, which will require Apple and Google to offer third-party payment methods to developers. Of all the regulatory action we’ve seen against these firms so far, this marks only the second time that substantive changes will be required of this mobile duopoly. And yet, it’s not hard to imagine how each will be able to stall and work around the requirement.
Computersthurrott.com

Yes, Google is Making Chips for Chromebooks Too

With Google set to release the first Pixel handsets with its own in-house microprocessors, this won’t come as much of a surprise: The online giant plans to make similar chipsets for its Chromebooks soon as well. At least that’s according to an exclusive report in Nikkei Asia, which notes that...
Businessthurrott.com

Apple Makes Another Concession to Developers

The dominos keep falling. Thanks to a Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) ruling, Apple will now allow so-called “reader apps” to have in-app links to the developer’s websites. “The focus of the App Store is always to create a safe and secure experience for users, while helping them find and...
Technologythurrott.com

First Ring Daily 1113: Basket of Apples

This is such a bs take on the whole thing. Only thing I got from it is some people are unhappy of how much money Apple and Google are making. Talking that Apple should drop their fees to 5%, are we going to tell companies how much they should charge for their service or product now? Microsoft just had the best quarter ever and they raised their prices, are we going to tell Microsoft they can't do that? Like Google said, they don't just process payment, they have a ton of folks working to develop those api's, resources that developers used, infrastructure that need to be maintained etc... those things are not free.
Cell Phonesthurrott.com

Google Expects Record Pixel 6 Sales

Google has never sold a lot of Pixel smartphones, but it expects the Pixel 6 series to catapult sales to record levels in 2022. According to Nikkei Asia, Google now expects the Pixel 6 lineup to sell better than before and it has asked its suppliers to prepare for 50 percent more production capacity. Apparently, Google’s Pixel sales fell off a cliff in 2020 thanks (apparently) to the COVID-19 pandemic—I’d argue it was a lackluster product lineup—with only 3.7 million units sold. But the firm had sold 7 million units the previous year, and it now thinks it can meet or even surpass that latter number in 2022.
SoftwareAndroid Central

Google Drive rolls out a nifty feature for offline access to everyone

Google has announced the general availability of offline viewing for all file types in Google Drive on the web. The new feature lets you access PDFs, images, Microsoft Office documents and other non-Google files even without an internet connection. It's gradually rolling out to all Drive users and should be...
NFLthurrott.com

Google Pixel 5a Review

The Google Pixel 5a is a worthy successor to the underrated Pixel 4a with 5G, and thanks to its lower price and additional features, it’s an even better value. The Pixel 5a is the fourth Pixel to utilize this utilitarian unibody design, following the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a with 5G, and the Pixel 5 (which I did not review because it was too expensive, and had a terrible earpiece “speaker” and a too-easily-scratched bio-resin coating). And while some may find it bland-looking, Google’s only real crime here is in offering just a single color option in a cost-saving move. Fortunately for me, that color—“Mostly Black”—is fantastic; it’s really a dark green color that I’m particularly happy with.
RetailPosted by
TechRadar

Beware - that Windows 11 document is probably a scam

A new malware scam has been detected that looks to capitalize on curiosity about the upcoming Windows 11 release, cybersecurity researchers has found. Analysts at security company Anomali looked at six macro code-laced Microsoft Word documents, which all tricked users into downloading a JavaScript backdoor that can then be used by the attacker to deliver any malicious payload.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Copy or Move a Spreadsheet in Google Sheets

Need to move some data around? When you have a spreadsheet that you want to move to a different workbook or copy to a new one, Google Sheets has you covered. Here’s how to do it. If you’ve moved or copied sheets in Microsoft Excel, then you’ll be glad to...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to migrate WhatsApp data from an iPhone to a Samsung phone

So, you’ve decided to migrate from an iPhone to Android, or more specifically, a Samsung smartphone. While there are apps and methods out there that help make the transfer from iOS to Android easy, it’s a different story when it comes to transferring WhatsApp data. Why is this?. This is...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

G Cloud Unlimited cloud storage review

Oing toe-to-toe with the likes of Dropbox and iCloud, G Cloud Unlimited lets you set up automated backups for your entire mobile device, with plenty of organization and sharing options to customize your storage with. From phones to tablets, our mobile devices are like digital extensions of our personalities. The...
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Issues Fixes for Windows 11 Instability

Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels are experiencing massive Start and the Taskbar stability problems in the newest builds. But Microsoft has issued some fixes and workarounds. “We’re investigating reports across our Dev and Beta Channels that Start and Taskbar are unresponsive and Settings and other areas of...
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Microsoft: Windows 11 Android Apps Not Coming to Xbox

There has been plenty of confusion surrounding Microsoft’s support for Android Apps on Windows 11. At first it seemed the feature would land with the launch of Windows 11 on October 5. Microsoft soon nixed that notion, although a Windows Subsystem for Android page for the Microsoft Store was discovered on preview builds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy