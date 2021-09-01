Lying Liars Who Lie (Premium)
As you may have seen, South Korea today approved a new law that will require digital platform makers like Apple and Google to allow developers to use third-party payment systems, a change that will save developers a lot of money. When it was proposed, this law was referred to by its advocates as “the Google law” because Android has such a stranglehold in that country. But it’s fair to say that it will impact both companies---and, potentially others---hard, given how the massive revenues they each derive from the online stores.www.thurrott.com
Comments / 0