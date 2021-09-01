Cancel
Ventura County, CA

VC Deputies deployed to Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe

nixle.com
 8 days ago

Nature of Incident: Deputies deployed to the Caldor Fire. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office – Mutual Aid. Sheriff Bill Ayub ordered 27 deputies with equipment and police vehicles to deploy in support of the Caldor Fire on Wednesday. The latest information indicates that the Caldor Fire has reached 199,000 acres and is currently threatening 34,000 structures. More than 53,000 people have been evacuated as the fire continues with only 18% containment.

nixle.com

