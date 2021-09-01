Cancel
Law Enforcement

Police Officers, Paramedics Indicted in Elijah McClain's Death

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grand jury has charged three police officers and two paramedics over the death of Elijah McClain. Back in August 2019, McClain — a 23-year-old Black man — was walking home from a store when he was stopped by officers, who placed him in a since-banned carotid chokehold. According to the indictment, he was then handcuffed and injected with a dosage of ketamine meant for a 200-pound person, despite weighing only 143 pounds. It also stated that the paramedics did not follow protocol by checking his vitals or properly monitoring him after administering the ketamine.

