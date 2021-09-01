“Rack ’em Up!” A Dozen Fun Upstate New York Pool Halls

For a while there seemed to be a trend of disappearing smaller book stores across the land. With giants like Borders Books and Music, Barnes and Noble superstores, and the advent of Amazon, things looked bad for the small independent booksellers. But things have turned around mightily over the last few years. In Upstate New York alone there are more than 40 small, independent book stores in city's and towns from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. And all of them are serving their communities every day. We salute you all! Here is a list of what we feel are among the very best independent book stores in Upstate New York. Stop in and browse for a bit!