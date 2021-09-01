Cancel
Q&A with Hugh Allen, TD Bank’s new regional president

By Alex Cooper
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTD Bank announced in July that Hugh Allen will serve as the new regional president of the mid-south, which includes Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Delaware, North Carolina and South Carolina. Allen served as TD Bank commercial real estate division head – South and has 30 years of banking experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas and a Master’s of Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

