Hermès Beauty’s New Nail Polish Line Is Almost Too Pretty To Use
If August felt just a little too soon to start brainstorming fall nail looks, autumnal hair colors, and cold weather-proof outfits, that’s more than understandable. After all, it’s kind of hard to get excited about sage green manicures and new jackets when triple-digit weather is threatening to turn you into a pool of bronzer-tinged sweat the instant you leave the house. But now, finally, it’s September and it’s the unofficial-official kickoff to the new season — and what better way to celebrate than with the announcement of Hermès Beauty’s new nail polish line, complete with every cozy-chic color of the season?www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0