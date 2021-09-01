Hermès Beauty’s New Nail Polish Line Is Almost Too Pretty To Use

I recently decided to grow out my nails for the first time in six or seven years. (Shocking, I know.) Whenever someone comments on my trimmed, unpainted hands, I like to give my standard reply: "I hate the look of chipped polish," or, "I don't like seeing unclean nails," or the occasional, "Yeah, I'm just such a tomboy." But the whole truth is just that my nails break all the time. I can manage maybe a few centimeters of growth past my fingers but after that? Hello, peeling, brittle, and uneven nails. Part of this might be because I'm unable not to peel off gels, press-ons, or regular polish. Nail polish remover? I don't know her. What I do know is that peeling back layers of polish is super duper fun: cue, brittle nails. But then I decided to grow them out. And to my amazement, I was the proud owner of naturally long nails for a few weeks. I put this all down to the fact that I finally invested in a nail strengthener to keep my nails from snapping. Below, you can find 12 of the best nail strengtheners that will transform your brittle, peeling manicure.