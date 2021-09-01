Cancel
BJ’s at the Movies: Joanna’s Review of the Legendary ‘Candyman’

By Joanna Barba
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the return to Cabrini-Green. After nearly 30 years, someone dared to say his name five times and the result unleashed a new wave of terror. I got to check out the new "Candyman" at Alamo Drafthouse, and it was terrifying and terrifyingly sweet, just as sweet as their signature drinks to accompany the movie- The Writing on the Wall made with reposado tequila, lemon, bitters, a splash of mezcal, bitters, and honey syrup. Also available is The Shandyman, made with bourbon, ginger liqueur, marigold tea, honey syrup, lemon, and topped with a Belgian-style wheat beer. These drinks are only available if you say their name five times, no, not really- but they are only available at screenings of "Candyman".

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

