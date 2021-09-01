Cancel
Frederick, MD

Wind Advisory Until 11 PM

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington-Frederick MD-Carroll-Central and Eastern Allegany- Morgan-Berkeley- Including the cities of Hagerstown, Frederick, Ballenger Creek, Eldersburg, Westminster, Cumberland, Paw Paw, and Martinsburg 336 PM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington, Frederick, Carroll and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Morgan and Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

 

Frederick, MD
Cumberland, MD
Maryland State
West Virginia State
Hagerstown, MD
Eldersburg, MD
Washington State
Ballenger Creek, MD
