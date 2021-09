The Raiders have set down roots in Vegas and, apparently, so has their owner, Mark Davis, who is in the process of building a 15,000-square-foot house in nearby Henderson. According to site plans obtained by Eli Segall of the Las Vegas Journal-Review, Davis’ three-story, “ultra-luxury” home will include a pool, library, state-of-the-art prep kitchen, steam room, bar, man cave and an area reserved for guest and vendor parking, among other amenities. Plotted on six glorious acres along the McCullough mountain range in suburban Las Vegas, Davis’ palatial $14-million residence will feature “heavy symmetry” with floor-to-ceiling windows and a mammoth 5,422-square-foot garage, all while adhering to the Raiders’ iconic silver and black color scheme.