My Measured and Reasonable Thoughts on the Georgia Game

I’ve thought about this “hate” article for a while. I’d like to claim I started thinking about it as soon as the abomination against Ohio State concluded, but I wasn’t capable of thinking about anything after a liquor soaked second half of self loathing. I would also like to claim that I started thinking about it the next day, but all I could concentrate on was my throbbing head and the desperate urge to vomit that accompanied any eye movement. The next day, however, the hate started creeping into my still pickled, but semi-functioning brain, but it wasn’t my usual hate. This hate was directed inward.