Frederick County, MD

Flash Flood Warning Extended to 8:30 PM

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 5 days ago

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Carroll County in north central Maryland... Northeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland... * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, Flash flooding is already occurring across a large portion of Frederick County. Additional rainfall one to two inches is expected through 7 PM. This will exacerbate the flooding already occurring across the county. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Frederick... Thurmont... Emmitsburg... Taneytown... Walkersville... Braddock Heights... Discovery-Spring Garden... Clover Hill... Linganore-Bartonsville... Woodsboro... Libertytown... Sabillasville... Graceham... Rocky Ridge... Utica... Lewistown... New Midway... Ladiesburg... Detour... Bloomfield... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

 

