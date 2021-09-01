Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Reports Six COVID-19 Related Deaths

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 8 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of six COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included four males and two females with ages ranging in their 30's, 40’s, and 80’s. Comorbidities included hypertension, Alzheimer's disease, atrophy, diabetes, and obesity. Our condolences go out to their family and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

