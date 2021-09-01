This Island Retreat in the Netherlands Flexes the Power of Prefab

From restored chapels and farmhouses in Spain to a midcentury revival in San Diego, these elegant living spaces showcase why stone cladding rocks. Natural stone has been used as a building material for centuries, not just because of its visual characteristics, but also because of its durability and versatility—the organic material can take on a range of shapes and sizes, and can be finished in a variety of ways, too. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite projects that prove stone cladding isn’t only stunning on a home’s exterior.