This Island Retreat in the Netherlands Flexes the Power of Prefab
The home’s compact, energy-efficient design by Orange Architects manages open and airy interiors that can instantly be adjusted for privacy. Nestled into the trees on the beautiful Dutch island of Texel is Holiday Home, a timber-clad getaway just a 10-minute walk from the North Sea. Rotterdam-based firm Orange Architects designed the prefab for its homeowners to enjoy quality time together, prioritizing open social spaces within the confines of a roughly 970-square-foot plan. Still, it incorporates plenty of flexibility.www.dwell.com
Comments / 0