Ravens Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed 13 players to the practice squad, which has an additional three open spots.

Those players are:

Nose Tackle Justin Ellis: After signing to the Ravens' 53-man roster in Week 11, he posted 6 tackles in four games.

Defensive Back Anthony Levine: Originally signed with the Ravens in 2012. Last season he saw action in 15 games primarily on special teams

Defensive Back Jordan Richards: Notched 3 special teams tackles in 16 games in 2020.

Offensive Tackle Andre Smith: Was laced on the Reserve/Voluntary Opt-Out (COVID-19) list last season.

Defensive End Chris Smith: Signed in the offseason and flashed in the preseason games.

Offensive Tackle Adrian Ealy: Signed as UDFA. He started 10 games at right tackle for the Sooners and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

Linebacker Blake Gallagher: UDFA from Northwestern is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, but makes up the difference with his physicality.

Quarterback Trace McSorley: Selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has seen limited action.

Wide Receiver Jaylon Moore: Signed a Reserve/Future contract in January 2021. Spent his entire rookie campaign on Baltimore’s practice squad.

Tight End Tony Poljan: UDFA began his college career at Central Michigan as a quarterback, but he was athletic enough to make the transition to tight end.

Punter Johnny Townsend: Provides insurance for Sam Koch.

Kicker Jake Verity: Played well in preseason and could still be a trade chip.

Wide Receiver Binjimen Victor: Showed potential throughout the preseason.

Fullback Ben Mason, a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, is conspicuously absent from the list. He reportedly signed with New England.

"I’m not going to comment on those things. I’m sure he can announce his own plans himself,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Mason.