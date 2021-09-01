BLUES & BEYOND: Blues women rule

It really shouldn’t be a big deal to have a concert dedicated to women playing the blues. After all, they have a storied history in the genre dating back to 1920. That’s when Mamie Smith is credited with “Crazy Blues,” reportedly the first female blues recording. After she got her foot in the door, others such as Ma Rainey, Ida Cox, Lucille Bogan and of course Bessie Smith soon made their way through it. The list of famous, sometimes infamous, blues women is too long to list, but highlights include Big Mama Thornton, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. In more contemporary roots music, there is Janis Joplin, Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi — you get the idea.