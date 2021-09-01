Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game Has Your Favorite Art Style?
Now that Skyward Sword HD has hit the store shelves, newcomers to the series will get a chance to play a Zelda game with a rather unique art style. Skyward Sword took the cartoonish color palette of its ancestor The Wind Waker and merged it with the more realistically proportioned model designs of its immediate predecessor on the Wii, Twilight Princess. The end result was an oil-painting aesthetic that reminds me heavily of Tigger’s Honey Hunt back on the Nintendo 64. This storybook design choice complimented the narrative decision to serve as a distant prequel to the Zelda series.www.zeldadungeon.net
