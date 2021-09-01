Mayor Guajardo Initiates Mayor’s Teen Mobile Vaccination Program (Teen MVP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Today, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo announced an initiative to offer vaccines to students ages 12 and older with parental permission. The Mayor’s Teen Mobile Vaccination Program (Teen MVP) administered by the City-County Public Health District will visit all Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) middle schools and high schools. Students, teachers, staff, and parents may choose any location to attend regardless of affiliation to specific schools. Please see the table below for the information regarding dates, locations, and times for the month of September 2021:

Date

Middle School

Times TBD

High School

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

September 1

Adkins Parking Lot

Veterans Teaching Theatre

September 2

Martin Parking Lot

Moody Cafeteria

September 8

Driscoll Parking Lot

Miller Metro Gym

September 9

Haas Parking Lot

King Cafeteria

September 15

Baker Parking Lot

Ray Cafeteria

September 16

Browne Parking Lot

Carroll Cafeteria

September 22

Kaffie Parking Lot

Collegiate/Branch

Del Mar College St. Clair Building, 1st floor, Room 104

September 23

Cunningham Parking Lot

Coles Cafeteria

September 29

Grant Parking Lot

Student Support Center Cafeteria

September 30

Hamlin Parking Lot

Mary Grett Cafeteria

Additional dates and locations will be made available monthly as this program is designed to reach every single CCISD middle and high school.

The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Public Health Department will be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Parents may register their child(ren) by visiting Quickscreen.health - COVID-19 Screening Tool. A Public Health Department consent form is required for all students between the ages of 12 and 17.

Additionally, a CCISD student release form is also required. Please contact your child’s school for information regarding CCISD student release forms. You may also call the office of Student Health Services at 361-878-2680 EXT. 4 or email ccisd.tx@k12-lets-talk.com.

“Teen MVP program creates health equity allowing parents who may be having difficulty with transportation and work responsibilities to have their teens vaccinated,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “With parental permission, Mayor’s Teen MVP Program takes the vaccine directly to the schools in this innovative partnership.”

Media Requests can be made to the Interim Communications Officer, Chelsea Torres at 361-826-3180 or ChelseaT2@cctexas.com.