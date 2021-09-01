Mayor Guajardo Initiates Mayor’s Teen Mobile Vaccination Program (Teen MVP)
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Today, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo announced an initiative to offer vaccines to students ages 12 and older with parental permission. The Mayor’s Teen Mobile Vaccination Program (Teen MVP) administered by the City-County Public Health District will visit all Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) middle schools and high schools. Students, teachers, staff, and parents may choose any location to attend regardless of affiliation to specific schools. Please see the table below for the information regarding dates, locations, and times for the month of September 2021:
Date
Middle School
Times TBD
High School
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
September 1
Adkins Parking Lot
Veterans Teaching Theatre
September 2
Martin Parking Lot
Moody Cafeteria
September 8
Driscoll Parking Lot
Miller Metro Gym
September 9
Haas Parking Lot
King Cafeteria
September 15
Baker Parking Lot
Ray Cafeteria
September 16
Browne Parking Lot
Carroll Cafeteria
September 22
Kaffie Parking Lot
Collegiate/Branch
Del Mar College St. Clair Building, 1st floor, Room 104
September 23
Cunningham Parking Lot
Coles Cafeteria
September 29
Grant Parking Lot
Student Support Center Cafeteria
September 30
Hamlin Parking Lot
Mary Grett Cafeteria
Additional dates and locations will be made available monthly as this program is designed to reach every single CCISD middle and high school.
The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Public Health Department will be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Parents may register their child(ren) by visiting Quickscreen.health - COVID-19 Screening Tool. A Public Health Department consent form is required for all students between the ages of 12 and 17.
Additionally, a CCISD student release form is also required. Please contact your child’s school for information regarding CCISD student release forms. You may also call the office of Student Health Services at 361-878-2680 EXT. 4 or email ccisd.tx@k12-lets-talk.com.
“Teen MVP program creates health equity allowing parents who may be having difficulty with transportation and work responsibilities to have their teens vaccinated,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “With parental permission, Mayor’s Teen MVP Program takes the vaccine directly to the schools in this innovative partnership.”
Media Requests can be made to the Interim Communications Officer, Chelsea Torres at 361-826-3180 or ChelseaT2@cctexas.com.
