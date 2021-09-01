Cancel
Charities

Live Music Society Announces 3rd Round of Grants

By Article Contributed by Mixtape Media
gratefulweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonprofit philanthropic organization, Live Music Society (LMS) announced a third round of grants to be awarded this fall to live music venues across the United States with a maximum sellable capacity of 300. Grant applications will be accepted from September 28 – October 20, 2021 via the organization’s website. Since...

www.gratefulweb.com

