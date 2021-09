For months, the NFL’s vaccine stragglers have clung to the nebulous need for more. More data, more research, more approval. Now they’ll simply need more excuses. That’s what Monday’s biotech news brought, by way of the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine. It’s a development that is sure to be followed in the coming months by other approvals in the space, just as it’s sure to be blown off by some NFL players who refuse to get vaccinated. But this time around, players won’t be able to lean on the lack of an FDA approval — leaving some to continue grasping at their own nebulous concoction for why they refuse an added layer of protection from COVID 19.