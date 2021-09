Amazon is the latest company looking to launch its own TV sets. According to a new report, the e-commerce giant might launch an Amazon-branded TV as soon as October. The first Amazon TV model will not be an in-house design. But Amazon is also pursuing an original design as part of its TV ambitions. Today’s Top Deal How are these best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google only $4.05 each?! Price: $16.19 You Save: $1.80 (10%) Buy Now Amazon already sells various Fire-branded media players that can connect to any TV, providing users access to Amazon’s streaming service and other similar devices. Devices like the...