Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine, MN

State Sen. Michelle Benson Enters GOP Race For Governor; COVID Emerges As Top Issue

By Caroline Cummings
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota’s pandemic response and public safety are quickly emerging as central campaign issues for the widening pool of GOP hopefuls vying to unseat Gov. Tim Walz and break a 15-year streak of losing statewide office.

State Sen. Michelle Benson on Wednesday morning announced her bid to be the Republican nominee challenging Walz next November. She joins former state senator and physician Scott Jensen, dermatologist Neil Shah and others with hopes to lead the state. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka stepped down from his leadership post earlier Wednesday in a move that likely is a precursor to his own run for governor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39liuM_0bjxBMTj00

State Sen. Michelle Benson (Credit: CBS)

All four have been vocal critics of the Walz administration’s pandemic policies—and there are early signs that will be a theme of the Republican primary and general election campaigns.

Benson during her launch in Blaine denounced Walz for shutting down schools and businesses, saying that those decisions have created a divide “that grows wider each day he’s in office.” Shah and Jensen both spoke at a recent rally against mask and vaccine mandates.

“I think I understand the stories of Minnesotans and what they’ve been through the last year and I think that will set me apart and make me a good governor,” she said, noting how she tried to balance doing remote legislative work while her daughter learned remotely after schools shut down.

COVID-19 restrictions and the governor’s use of special executive powers were political flash points at the state capitol over the last year-and-a half and even though the peacetime emergency is over, pandemic issues persist.

Benson said she believes Walz’s executive authority and “medical freedom”—or opposition to vaccine mandates—are the two key issues energizing the base.

“I think the Republican Party is very energized when you see how Washington is behaving and how Tim Walz has acted through the pandemic,” she said.

Walz, who hasn’t formally announced his re-election, has consistently stood by his decisions as having saved lives from a deadly disease. He has jokingly invited his opponents to vote him out if they don’t support his leadership during this unprecedented time—the very calculation Republicans hope will lift them to victory.

But whoever the GOP nominee is will have to overcome challenges besetting the state party’s infrastructure amid the fallout from Jennifer Carnahan’s resignation as chair and federal child sex trafficking charges against a top donor. He or she will also need to clear the hurdle of winning statewide office, which Republicans have not done since former Gov. Tim Pawlenty was re-elected 15 years ago.

Benson already said her campaign is seeking resources outside the state as the Minnesota GOP works to “grow back stronger.”

Public safety another key issue for GOP

Gazelka told reporters Wednesday that he believed neither the economy nor a referendum on Walz’s policies are most important to voters, but public safety instead.

“That will be the number one issue,” Gazelka said. “People are frustrated. They don’t feel like their streets are safe. They don’t feel like their kids can play outside—that has to change.”

Gazelka said there needs to be more police on the streets with “the tools they need,” echoing the same arguments he made throughout the legislative session as the DFL pushed for police reform.

Similarly, Benson minutes into her speech announcing her candidacy condemned Democrats for “defunding the police.”

Gazelka said he would wait until after the state fair is over to make an announcement about any plans to run for governor. Regardless, he won’t seek re-election in his state Senate district, he said.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Blaine, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Minnetonka, MN
Blaine, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Pawlenty
Person
Michelle Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#State Senate#Covid#Economy#Covid#Wcco#Gop#Minnesotans#The Republican Party#Republicans#Dfl#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Greenwood, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Walz, Smith, Klobuchar Visit Greenwood Fire, Stagnant At 26,000 Acres

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar visited northern Minnesota Monday to survey the Greenwood fire. The fire, which has been burning near Isabella in Lake County since Aug. 15, is now 26,000 acres, though its footprint has not grown in about a week. It’s been at 37% containment for several days now. The Greenwood fire has caused hundreds of people to evacuate, and destroyed more than a dozen cabins or homes and nearly 70 outbuildings. Firefighters hope to contain it by the end of the week, though it could continue to burn for months. The John Ek and Whelp fires, which are burning northeast of the Greenwood fire in Cook County, are much smaller, but are 0% contained. All three of the fires were started by lightning.   More On WCCO.com: Police Search For 17 Cars Stolen From Brooklyn Park Dealership ‘This Didn’t Have To Happen’: Two Teenagers Die In Maplewood Police Chase Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Missing Family; Children May Be In Danger 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Vehicle Fleeing Street Race Crashes In Minnetonka
EducationPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit Filed By Parents Against Gov. Walz For Lack Of School Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of Minnesota parents has filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Tim Walz, seeking a statewide school mask mandate. The group, Parents Advocating for Safe Schools (PASS), consists of parents in school districts that aren’t requiring masks this year. Their argument stems from the state constitution’s provision that the state must provide students an “adequate” education. The parents say that includes schools having to be safe, and without masks, they say schools aren’t safe. READ MORE: Minnesota School District Mask Policies Marshall Tanick is an attorney representing PASS. “Many of them are healthcare professionals, including a number of medical...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Time Nearly Up For Lawmakers To Take Action On Bonus Pay For Frontline Workers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deadline looms for Minnesota lawmakers over money set aside for frontline workers. They’ve been debating how to split $250 million in bonus pay for frontline workers, but talks seem to still be stuck in limbo. Lawmakers have been trying to hammer out a plan for these bonuses for weeks now, and Monday is the deadline for the proposal. The problem is, they can’t agree on who should qualify, and how much people should get. As of Thursday, the only thing the panel had agreed to was that people would have to apply for the money, and that those...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Minority Leader Susan Kent To Retire, Steps Down From Leadership Post

Originally published on Sept. 2, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State Sen. Susan Kent announced Thursday that she will not be seeking re-election in 2022 and will be stepping down from her role as senate minority leader. Kent, D-Woodbury, has served in the state Senate for 10 years, but said COVID-19 has impacted her family life, and said it’s “time to make changes” and “put my family first.” “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve my community in the Minnesota Senate for almost 10 years now,” Kent said. “I’ve been inspired by the dedicated community members, advocates and colleagues I’ve had...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Special Session Of Minnesota Legislature Next Month Uncertain

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — A once-likely special session of the Minnesota Legislature next month is now uncertain, after Gov. Tim Walz said he would reconsider calling lawmakers back to the capitol if Senate Republicans pursue removing the state’s top health official. Walz earlier this week said calling a special session would give him “pause” if Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm’s job is at risk. His comments come after Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, suggested during a rally over the weekend that Malcolm should be fired by the Senate. The chamber, controlled by Republicans, has the unique power to give consent to...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Omar, Other Members Of ‘The Squad’ Speaking Out Against Line 3 Pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The back and forth over Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline continues. The $2.9 billion project runs through Minnesota and parts of North Dakota and Wisconsin and crosses more than 200 bodies of water including the Mississippi River. While it’s nearly finished, some are still trying to stop it. “They want to prioritize corporate profits over the lives of indigenous women and the future of our planet,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar. Enbridge says the Line 3 pipeline is more than 90% done, and will be up and running by the end of the year. But that’s not stopping protestors and officials...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Group Of MN Lawmakers Gathers At Capitol In Support Of Line 3, Oppose Visit From ‘DC Squad’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In just over a week, we’ve seen two protests of the Line 3 pipeline. But Friday morning, some Minnesota lawmakers and union members gathered at the State Capitol in support of it. Senate Republicans on Friday sent out a statement from 60 lawmakers, saying they are “offended” that a group, led by Rep. Ilhan Omar, is visiting northern Minnesota to protest the project. “We are offended the D.C. ‘Squad’, led by Minneapolis Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, is coming to Northern Minnesota to protest and further obstruct a thoroughly vetted, tested, and approved project. Their presence will only serve...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Senate Republicans Elect Mark Johnson As Interim Majority Leader

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus has an interim leader. On Thursday, Senate Republicans announced that Deputy Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) has been elected interim leader until an election for a permanent leader can be held in the coming weeks. Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) announced on Wednesday his stepping down as Senate Majority Leader to pursue the “next chapter in my political life.” Gazelka did not elaborate on what that next chapter would be, but he has said he is leaning toward running for governor. Four other Republicans are already in the race: State Sen. Michelle Benson,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Majority Leader Paul Gazelka Stepping Down From Leadership Post

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his role in leading the Senate Republican Caucus, perhaps signaling that he’ll soon join the race for governor. In a statement to his colleagues, Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) wrote that outside of his family and faith, leading the caucus has been the “most rewarding experience of my life.” He listed a number of accomplishments for Senate Republicans over his five years in leadership, such as cutting income tax for the first time in two decades and winning back-to-back Republican majorities for the first time in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit Alleges Minnesota State Patrol Purged Emails, Texts After George Floyd Protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Court testimony shows that the Minnesota State Patrol purged emails and texts messages immediately after protests over the death George Floyd during which the agency is accused of targeting journalists. Attorneys for the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union say the purge of messages has made it nearly impossible to track the State Patrol’s behavior, as investigators try to determine whether law enforcement used improper force on demonstrators. The information came out during a July 28 hearing in a lawsuit that alleges the State Patrol targeted journalists. A transcript of the hearing was posted on the court...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Phrasing Of Referendum To ‘Strike And Replace’ Minneapolis Police Under Scrutiny

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In a little over two weeks, Minneapolis voters will start going to the polls. On the ballot is a referendum to essentially “defund” the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new Department of Public Safety. The referendum states: “Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety which could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety?” Former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels said he is suing to change the wording...
Labor IssuesPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Frontline Worker Pay Group Diverges In Bonus Proposals Days Before Deadline

ST. PAUL, MINN (WCCO) — The group tasked with deciding who gets a share of the $250 million set aside for workers on the frontlines of the pandemic is still working to find agreement just days before a proposal is supposed to be submitted. During a meeting Tuesday, DFL members of the nine-person panel pitched creating a process for individual workers to apply for bonus pay. Those people would then get selected if they meet specific criteria, like working in-person with risk for infection and making less than an undetermined income threshold. They want to capture more essential workers than just those...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 5 Deaths, 2,138 New Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Labor Day weekend is upon us, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,138 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths. The state has seen 655,418 COVID-19 cases total since March of 2020, and 7,844 deaths. The seven-day average positivity rate has been rising since late June, and as of last week, dipped slightly to 6.6%. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 626 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, with 163 in the ICU. The hospitalization rate has also increased in the last few months, with 10.4 admissions per 100,000 residents, which is in the “high risk” category. MDH says...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Updates Figures With 22 More Deaths, 1,904 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state experiences a continued rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases, health officials on Thursday reported an additional 1,904 virus cases and 22 more deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate has slightly decreased. The update brings the state’s total positive cases to 653,288 since the pandemic began, with 7,839 deaths attributed to the virus. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate rose once again, now standing at 6.7%. The positivity rate, which has been on the rise since dipping to 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status. The...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Dundas’ Archibald Mill Represents Minnesota’s ‘Earliest Industry’

DUNDAS, Minn. (WCCO) — For more than a century, mill ruins in Rice County have stood tall, and for good reason. In Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how the history of the Archibald Mill is putting a small town on the map. From its downtown to its baseball field, the 1,600 people that live in Dundas are part of a quiet, picturesque community. A big reason why can be found just beyond center field. “It’s beautiful. The Cannon River is just awesome,” said biker Tom Birbeck. That’s the same feeling people had 160 years ago when the Archibalds arrived. Brothers John and Edward...
ImmigrationPosted by
CBS Minnesota

How Are Refugees Placed Around The Country? And Why Might Some States Get More Than Others?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least 35 refugees from Afghanistan have new homes in Minnesota. Over the next several months, that number is expected to grow to 300, according to the International Institute of Minnesota (IIM), which helps refugees and immigrants restart their lives. We wanted to know: How are refugees placed around the country? And why might some states get more than others? After an at times chaotic exit from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghan refugees have started their trek to new countries, with dozens already settling in or planning to make Minnesota their new home, according to IIM executive...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

HCMC Workers Urge Minority Communities To Get Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some doctors and nurses who work at Hennepin Healthcare are making an extra effort to get people of color vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday, they held a news conference to talk about what they are seeing in the hospital. “Our hospital is full of people in the ICU who are unvaccinated, young, people of color and they’re dying from COVID,” Dr. Nneka Sederstrom said. “That’s what we know today. Today the people who dying are unvaccinated. That truth needs to ring true. Staying unvaccinated today means its very likely that tomorrow will not be promised.” In Minnesota, the vaccination rate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy