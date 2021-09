Seamus Coleman insists the Republic of Ireland must concentrate on hurting Portugal rather than trying to ruin Cristiano Ronaldo’s big night as they head into World Cup qualifier battle in Faro.Ireland will run out at the Estadio Algarve desperate to open their Group A account at the third time of asking, but knowing they face one of the biggest threats in international football as 36-year-old Ronaldo bids to celebrate his return to Manchester United by eclipsing Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals.However, skipper Coleman said: “Listen, it’s not a case of ruining any parties or anything. We’ve...